Chrissy Teigen Shares Daughter Luna Getting a 'Gold Medal in Momming' Baby Sister Esti

Chrissy Teigen's little girls share a special bond.

The Cravings cookbook author, 37, shared a photo on her Instagram Story Friday from a visit to daughter Luna Simone's school, where the 7-year-old sat in a picnic setup on the floor, holding baby sister Esti, 4 months, on her lap.



In the photo, Luna sits on a blanket, with her bento box-style lunch box and water bottle laid in front of her as she feeds Esti, who takes her bottle with her eyes closed.



"Luna at her school Olympics, getting a gold medal in momming," Teigen captioned the shot.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Luna Stephens holding baby sister Esti Stephens. Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

In her Instagram Story last week, Teigen shared two adorable videos of Luna — and she looked to be following in the cookbook author’s culinary footsteps.



"My mom's out of town, so I'm taking over the kitchen," the little girl told the camera. "I'm making cookies for dinner!"

Perched on a marble island, Luna was shown scooping cookie batter onto a baking sheet before the video cut to her delivering a plate of the treats to her little brother Miles Theodore, 5.

Chrissy Teigen Instagram

“Miles, dinner is served!” Luna announced as she slid the plate of cookies over to Miles, who laughed.

Earlier this month, Miles turned 5 with a family celebration. "Look who's 5 today! Happy Birthday to Miles!" dad John Legend wrote alongside a carousel of the cutest photos.

And Teigen made sure there were sweet treats on hand to toast the big day. Ahead of the birthday boy getting out of school, she prepared "birthday brownies," which awaited Miles in the car along with a green decorated crown.

