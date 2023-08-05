Chrissy Teigen Cuddles 6-Week-Old Son Wren in Sweet Vacation Video

The model and cookbook author welcomed her fourth child with husband John Legend on June 19

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 5, 2023 02:24PM EDT
Chrissy Teigen Posting a Sweet Vacation Video With Son
Chrissy Teigen shared a sweet video showing her cuddling her baby son Wren on vacation. Photo:

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty, Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen and her baby Wren Alexander are two peas in a pod.

The Cravings cookbook author, 37, shared that she’s spending some mother-son bonding time with her youngest child —  who she and husband John Legend welcomed via surrogate in June — while on vacation.

In an Instagram Story video, Teigen, dressed in a casual black spaghetti strap top with her hair tied in a bun, cuddled her son in her arms while sitting at a table with a smile on her face. 

Meanwhile, the baby boy, who wore a white and gray onesie, appeared to comfortably lounge in his mother's arms as she held him up. Teigen zoomed in on Wren's face as he gave the camera a sleepy look.

Chrissy Teigen Posting a Sweet Vacation Video With Son
Chrissy Teigen sleeps with her son Wren.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Earlier this week, Teigen shared an update on her 6-week-old, revealing that he and older son Miles, 5, were spending some brotherly time together before their trip. She posted a sweet photo of Miles holding Wren and feeding him a bottle as he gazed down lovingly at his newest sibling. 

In the caption of her post, Teigen wrote, "Miles has been incredibly excited to be a part of the [feeding] process, his special moments feeding his baby brother are truly priceless."

She continued by honoring her "incredible" surrogate Alexandra for helping to pump milk for Wren. "Experiencing the journey of surrogacy with Wren was such a gift and with help from our incredible surrogate...I've been able to do the same for our sweet little guy," she wrote.

In her Instagram post announcing Wren’s birth, Teigen explained that she always wanted four kids, but after losing son Jack, she didn't think she’d be “able to carry any more babies” on her own. She and Legend ended up deciding to go through the in vitro fertilization process and conceived daughter Esti, who was born in January, while Alexandra carried Wren.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

"We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," the model wrote of her surrogate at the time. "And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens."

"Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack," she added, referencing the baby boy the couple lost at 20 weeks in September 2021. "We know both their angel kisses are from you."

Related Articles
Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable Video of Daughter True Having Fun in the Pool
Khloé Kardashian Shares Adorable Video of Daughter True Having Some Dramatic Fun in the Pool
Karlie Kloss Poses with Newborn Son Elijah and Son Levi, 2, on 31st Birthday: 'Full of Gratitude'
Karlie Kloss Poses with Son Levi, 2, and Baby Elijah on Her 31st Birthday: 'Full of Gratitude'
Martha Stewart Shows Off Handmade Birthday Cards from Granddaugther Jude: 'The Very Best'
Martha Stewart Shows Off 'Very Best' Handmade Birthday Cards from 12-Year-Old Granddaughter Jude
John Legend Gives Infant Daughter Esti a Piggyback Ride in Sweet Photo: 'Angel on My Shoulders'
John Legend Gives Baby Daughter Esti a Piggyback Ride in Sweet Photo: 'Angel on My Shoulders'
James Van Der Beek and daughter wash RV.
James Van Der Beek Uses His Daughter to Clean RV at a 'Pit Stop' During Family Vacation
Bindi Irwin's Daughter Grace Attends "Staff Meeting" At Australia Zoo
Bindi Irwin's Daughter Grace Attends "Staff Meeting" at Australia Zoo — See The Video!
Vanessa Bryant Shares Sweet Photo of Taylor Swift Hugging Daughter Bianka, 6, at Concert: 'We Love You!'
Taylor Swift Hugs Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's Daughter Bianka, 6½, at Concert: 'We Love You!'
KhloÃ© Kardashian's Son Tatum Enjoys Quality Time with Cousin Dream at His First Birthday Party
Khloé Kardashian's Son Tatum Enjoys Quality Time with Cousin Dream After Celebrating His First Birthday
chrissy teigen miles feeding wren
Chrissy Teigen Reveals 'Incredible Surrogate' Is Pumping for Wren, Shares Sweet Photo of Miles Feeding Brother
Jennifer Hudson Opens Up About Raising a Black Teen Son and the 'Many Layers He Has to Learn'
Jennifer Hudson Opens Up About Raising a Black Teen Son and the 'Many Layers He Has to Learn'
Kaley Cuoco 05 04 23 Matilda 08 02 23
Kaley Cuoco Celebrates 4 Months of Baby Daughter Matilda with Sweet Post — See the Photo!
Lindsay Lohan Proclaims 'I'm Not a Regular Mom, I'm a Postpartum Mom' in First Photo Since Welcoming Son
Lindsay Lohan Proclaims 'I'm Not a Regular Mom, I'm a Postpartum Mom' in First Photo Since Welcoming Baby
Jenna Bush Hager, Instagram, son Hal
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Son Hal's Reaction After She Said He was 'Cut Out of My Tummy' on 4th Birthday
Hilary Duff sick kids
Hilary Duff Enjoys 'Individual Time' with Son Luca While Daughter Mae Is a 'Sicky Bean' at Home
Jayson Tatum and Son Deuce Take the Mound as NBA Star Throws First Pitch at St. Louis Cardinals Game
Jayson Tatum and Son Deuce Take the Mound as NBA Star Throws First Pitch at St. Louis Cardinals Game
Priyanka Chopra and daughter on Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Stargazes with Daughter Malti in Adorable New Photo: 'Looking for the Super Moon'