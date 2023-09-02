Chrissy Teigen Posts Sweet Photos of Wren and Esti as She Celebrates That ‘It’s Friday Again!’

Chrissy Teigen can’t wait for the weekend!

The Cravings cookbook author, 37, shared several photos and videos from what, apparently, has been an extremely busy week juggling work events with taking care of babies Esti Maxine, 8 months and Wren, 2 months and reveled in the fact that it was Friday at last!

In the Instagram post she shared, Teigen showed herself in mom duty mode, including putting baby Wren to sleep. In one adorable video, she is seen giving her youngest son a kiss on the forehead as he laid down on her chest, prompting a contented smile from the little one before closing his eyes.

In another shot, the mom of four gives her daughter Esti a kiss on the forehead. She also posed with Wren as they laid side by side in bed in another picture, with the baby lifting his arm up in a little fist.

Chrissy Teigen shares photo kissing baby Esti Maxine on the head on Instagram. Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Intermingled between the family photos, she also shared a snap at the supermarket filling her cart with her new Cravings baking mix, sitting on her husband John Legend’s The Voice red judging chair and getting glam, in a black gown and makeup and hair.

“it’s Friday again!,” she captioned the post.

In late August, Teigen opened up to PEOPLE about how she and Legend spread their love equally to their four children, and especially making sure that older children Miles, 5, and Luna, 7, “feel loved and taken care of and just as special as the babies.”

Chrissy Teigen poses next to baby Wren as seen in her latest Instagram post. Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

"There's a lot of diaper changing and feeding and it seems like you're coddling these two little babies and they're not getting enough,” she said. “I was speaking with my therapist and I was like, 'I'm having a hard time because I want to make sure that Miles and Luna feel like we still love them.'"

She added that she still struggles with the worry that "you're never going to give enough to your kids."

"They're always going to ask for more, so it's important to give them the things they need but also support yourself so you don't go crazy," she told PEOPLE. "I didn't grow up around babies or children, so seeing my children experience a world with littles coming in, I see how that could be hard for them."

"So we try to do the best we can to make sure they feel fulfilled and happy and paid attention to and listened to," she continued. "It can be a lot, it's a lot to give yourself to little beings, but we sign up for it. We ask for it and we want to do it, and it's all okay."

