Chrissy Teigen Posts Sweet Photos of Wren and Esti as She Celebrates That ‘It’s Friday Again!’

Teigen and husband John Legend welcomed daughter Esti in January and son Wren in June

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on September 2, 2023 03:06PM EDT
Chrissy Teigen Posts Sweet New Photos of Babies Wren and Este
Photo:

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen can’t wait for the weekend!

The Cravings cookbook author, 37, shared several photos and videos from what, apparently, has been an extremely busy week juggling work events with taking care of babies Esti Maxine, 8 months and Wren, 2 months and reveled in the fact that it was Friday at last!

In the Instagram post she shared, Teigen showed herself in mom duty mode, including putting baby Wren to sleep. In one adorable video, she is seen giving her youngest son a kiss on the forehead as he laid down on her chest, prompting a contented smile from the little one before closing his eyes.

In another shot, the mom of four gives her daughter Esti a kiss on the forehead. She also posed with Wren as they laid side by side in bed in another picture, with the baby lifting his arm up in a little fist. 

Chrissy Teigen Posts Sweet New Photos of Babies Wren and Este
Chrissy Teigen shares photo kissing baby Esti Maxine on the head on Instagram.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Intermingled between the family photos, she also shared a snap at the supermarket filling her cart with her new Cravings baking mix, sitting on her husband John Legend’s The Voice red judging chair and getting glam, in a black gown and makeup and hair.

“it’s Friday again!,” she captioned the post.

In late August, Teigen opened up to PEOPLE about how she and Legend spread their love equally to their four children, and especially making sure that older children Miles, 5, and Luna, 7,  “feel loved and taken care of and just as special as the babies.”

Chrissy Teigen Posts Sweet New Photos of Babies Wren and Este
Chrissy Teigen poses next to baby Wren as seen in her latest Instagram post.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

"There's a lot of diaper changing and feeding and it seems like you're coddling these two little babies and they're not getting enough,” she said. “I was speaking with my therapist and I was like, 'I'm having a hard time because I want to make sure that Miles and Luna feel like we still love them.'"

She added that she still struggles with the worry that "you're never going to give enough to your kids."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"They're always going to ask for more, so it's important to give them the things they need but also support yourself so you don't go crazy," she told PEOPLE. "I didn't grow up around babies or children, so seeing my children experience a world with littles coming in, I see how that could be hard for them."

"So we try to do the best we can to make sure they feel fulfilled and happy and paid attention to and listened to," she continued. "It can be a lot, it's a lot to give yourself to little beings, but we sign up for it. We ask for it and we want to do it, and it's all okay."

Related Articles
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen family photos
Chrissy Teigen Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Balancing Four Kids: 'We Try to Do the Best We Can' (Exclusive)
Chrissy Teigen Was Against Colorful Toys Before Becoming a Mom, But Postpartum Changed Her Mind (Exclusive)
Chrissy Teigen Was Against Colorful Toys Before Becoming a Mom, But Postpartum Changed Her Mind (Exclusive)
Chrissy Teigen Opens Up the 'Warmth and Love' in Relationship with Surrogate Who Helped Welcome Wren
Chrissy Teigen Says She and Son's Surrogate Have a 'Wonderful' Relationship — And So Do Their Kids (Exclusive)
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Take Luna to Blackpink Concert
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Take Daughter Luna, 7, to Blackpink Concert: 'That Is A SHOW'
chrissy teigen esti cabbage patch dolls
Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Esti as She's Surrounded by Cabbage Patch Dolls
Chrissy Teigen Shares Video of Baby Girl Malti Teething
Chrissy Teigen Shares Video of Baby Girl Esti, 7 Months, Teething on Fruit Feeder: 'We Love This'
Chrissy Teigen and kids
Chrissy Teigen Talks 'Complete Mom Desire to Create a Better World for All Children': 'Very Special' (Exclusive)
Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Video of Luna Pumping Her Pom-Poms as She Cheers for Brother Miles
Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Video of Luna Waving Her Pom-Poms as She Cheers for Brother Miles
Chrissy Teigen daughter Luna yellow dress instagram 08 28 23
Chrissy Teigen Wears Chic Yellow Dress for Brunch with Daughter Luna: ‘Me and The Queen’
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Spend Date Night at Drake Concert: 'Young Love'
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Spend Date Night at Drake Concert: 'Young Love'
chrissy teigen baby loves reality tv
Chrissy Teigen's 7-Month-Old Daughter Is Taking After Her Mom as They Watch Reality TV Together
Luna Esti Instagram 080823 Chrissy Teigen Andy Cohen 05 19 23
Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna, 7, Holds Baby Sister Esti as They Twin in Sweet Sibling Photo
John Legend Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Esti Saying Dada: I Got Too Excited and Scared Her'
John Legend Shares Sweet Clip of Daughter Esti Saying ‘Dada’: ‘I Got Too Excited and Scared Her’
Chrissy Teigen Instagram Speir Pilates 08 16 23
Chrissy Teigen Is ‘So Proud’ After Taking Her First Group Fitness Class in Years
Chrissy Teigen John Legend vacation instagram pictures 08 06 23
All the Photos from John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's First Vacation as a Family of 6
Chrissy Teigen John Legend vacation instagram pictures 08 06 23
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Take 'First Vacation as a Family of Six' — See the Photos!