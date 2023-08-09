Chrissy Teigen’s Black Jumpsuit Is a Summer-to-Fall Staple Celebrities Love — Similar Options Start at Just $23

We've seen the transitional wardrobe piece on Oprah and Jennifer Lopez

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 9, 2023 11:00AM EDT

Transitioning your wardrobe from summer to fall is often as grievous as getting your teeth pulled — but Chrissy Teigen may have found the most painless way to make the swap. 

Earlier this month, the Sports Illustrated model was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a fall-ready  ‘fit that may have been inspired by her fellow A-listers. The mom of four donned a black short-sleeve jumpsuit that was both flattering and trendy. After all, both Oprah Winfrey and Jennifer Lopez wore similar one-and-done styles just a few days earlier. 

To round out the look, she added black frames, a silver purse, and some sandals. The consensus here? The accessories, which can be swapped out effortlessly, are what make this look feel seasonal.   

Jumpsuits are something you can wear alone or with blazers and wool coats, as well as with sneakers, sandals, and boots. They can be fancified for work events or dressed down for outdoor concerts. Plus, you can slip into one and be out the door in mere minutes. 

Black Jumpsuits Inspired by Chrissy Teigen 

Lainab Wide-Leg Jumpsuit, $41

Amazon LAINAB Womens Soft Summer Jumpsuits Short Sleeve Casual Wide Legs Rompers

Amazon

The elastic-waist garment currently has more than 4,600 perfect ratings, and it’s available in sizes S to XXL. Although the rayon and spandex material looks less utilitarian and more casual than Teigen’s, it’s still a layerable, comfy pick to have in the closet these next few weeks. 

One shopper wears the jumpsuit to “look put together in the classroom, yet still be able to be outside on the playground and not suffocat[e] in the heat.” Another customer described it as “dressy enough to wear to dinner yet comfy enough to curl up on the couch and watch a movie.” 

Dickies Short Sleeve Flex Coverall, $55

Amazon Dickies Women's Short Sleeve Flex Coverall

Amazon

This coverall is a less flowy find that looks thicker and more durable than Teigen’s version. The fabric is stain- and wrinkle-resistant, which is a must-have for busy moms. The customer-loved jumpsuit is available in navy, green, white, and red in sizes XS to XL. Some shoppers wear it to cover their clothing during hands-on tasks, but as one shopper said, you can also “zhuzh it up” with a scarf to make it look “fab.” 

Prettygarden Wrap Drawstring Waist Jumpsuit, $39 (Save 24%)

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Casual Deep V Neck Short Sleeve Wrap Drawstring Waist Jumpsuit Romper

Amazon

For something that’s sure to accentuate your waist, opt for this top-rated drawstring jumpsuit. The jumpsuit gathers at the ankles like a pair of joggers, and it’s made from a blend of polyester, viscose, and spandex that’s “soft and stretchy,” according to one shopper. The V-neck design will keep you cool for the remainder of summer, and it can also be layered over a turtleneck come Halloween season. 

On your way out, don’t miss scooping up this black denim-looking jumpsuit from Levi’s that’s a little more utility-looking, along with more formal styles, like this pleated option that’s just $23 in all sizes thanks to an on-site coupon. We’re already on the brink of fall, so pick up these transitional basics to  wear now and as the season changes. 

Head to Amazon now to shop more black jumpsuits under $65.  

Bellivera Drawstring Belt Button Down Jumpsuit, $32 (Save $18)

Amazon Bellivera Women Summer Short Sleeve Casual Jumpsuits Drawstring Belt Elegant Button Down One Piece Long Pant Romper

Amazon

Prettygarden Ruffle Sleeve Wide-Leg Jumpsuit, $23 (Save $18)

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Women's Jumpsuits Casual Wrap V Neck Ruffle

Amazon

Levi’s Sleeveless Jumpsuit, $63 (Save $27)

Amazon Levi's Women's Sleeveless Jumpsuit

Amazon

Prettygarden Belted Wide-Leg Jumpsuit, $39

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Women's Jumpsuit Casual Short Sleeve Wrap V Neck Belted Wide Leg Pants

Amazon

Pink Queen Button-Up Wide-Leg Jumpsuit with Belt, $38 (Save 10%)

Amazon Pink Queen Women's Button Up Printed Long Wide Leg Pant Party Jumpsuits with Belt

Amazon

