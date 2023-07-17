Chrissy Teigen Keeps Wearing These Birkenstock Sandals with Dresses and Leggings

Here's where you can get a pair

By
Kayla Blanton
Kayla Blanton
Kayla Blanton

Kayla has covered celebrity shopping for various outlets since 2018, and recently added People.com to her list. She also covers health, beauty, shopping, and design. Kayla's interviewed a swath of celebrities, but some honorable mentions are Hilary Duff, Martina McBride, and Sterling K. Brown. She graduated from Ohio University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism that specialized in public health and women, gender, and sexuality studies. She lives with her husband and cat in Cincinnati, Ohio.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 17, 2023 07:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Chrissy Teigen Birkenstock Sandals
Photo:

People / Getty Images / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

Barbie may have had to choose between a Birkenstock and high heel to determine the fate of her universe, but Chrissy Teigen, even during her visit to a Barbie-themed Airbnb, happily wore both. She simply couldn’t stay away from the comfort and style of her Arizona Big Buckle sandals.

In an Instagram carousel of her Barbie dream day, Teigen shared a photo of her wrapped in a fuzzy blanket wearing a pink dress and showing off her black Arizonas. She was also recently spotted wearing them in a more everyday look with leggings, a white button-down shirt, and a baseball cap. 

Chrissy Teigen Birkenstock Sandals

BACKGRIDInstagram/chrissyteigen

Just like Teigen’s bubbly personality, her Arizona Big Buckles bring something a little extra to every outfit in the form of large buckles and a high-shine finish, but they still maintain the same classic, versatile vibe as the signature Arizonas. The shoe is also just a reliable, comfortable summer staple thanks to its anatomically shaped, leather-lined, cork-latex footbed. 

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Sandals, $170

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Natural Leather Patent

Birkenstock

That explains why Teigen is joined in her fandom of the shoes by plenty of other celebrities, including Reese Witherspoon, Katie Holmes, and Gigi Hadid. They’re so easy to throw on with anything — from loungewear to dresses — and head out the door, no need for fussing with laces or straps. It’s also why they return as a best-selling summer shoe year after year. 

Needless to say, a pair of sandals like Teigen’s is worth picking up, and while you’re at it, consider picking up another style, like the waterproof Arizonas that are only $50, because let’s be honest, you can never have too many pairs of Birks. 

Whether you’re a big buckle fan or not, there’s a Birks style for you, so shop some of our favorite picks below. 

Birkenstock Milano Big Buckle Sandals, $170

Birkenstock Milano Big Buckle Sandal

Birkenstock

Birkenstock Essentials Arizona Waterproof Slides, $50

Nordstrom Birkenstock Essentials Arizona Waterproof Slide Sandal

Nordstrom

Birkenstock Gizeh Big Buckle Slide Sandal, $150

Nordstrom Gizeh Big Buckle Slide Sandal (Women) BIRKENSTOCK

Nordstrom 

Birkenstock Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandal, $140

Nordstrom Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandal (Women) BIRKENSTOCK

Nordstrom 

Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Leather Sandal, $90 (Save $20)

Gilt Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Leather Sandal

Gilt

Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal, $80 (Save $30)

Gilt Birkenstock Women's Arizona Birkibuc Narrow Sandal

Gilt

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

13 FT ANIMATED JACK SKELLINGTON
There's Already a Must-Have Giant Home Depot Skeleton of 2023 — and It's a Foot Taller Than Last Year's
Robot Vacuum Tout
A $700 Robot Vacuum with Strong Suction Power Is Just $180 at Amazon Today
Cariuma X Van Gogh Museum Tout
Celebrities Keep Wearing This Comfy Sneaker Brand, and Its Newest Shoe Is Wearable Art
Related Articles
Katie holmes, Reese witherspoon and Gwenyth paltrow in birkenstocks
8 Pairs of Birkenstock Sandals to Pick Up This Weekend — Starting at $74
J. Crew Sale Tout
J.Crew Slashed Prices on Already-Discounted Summer Essentials for an Additional 50% Off
NAS Opening Day Tout
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Here — Shop the Best 30 Deals Now Before Prices Go Back Up
Celebs Wearing Fisherman Sandals TOUT
Hilary Duff and Mindy Kaling Are Wearing This Chunky Sandal You're Bound to See Everywhere This Summer
Cariuma X Van Gogh Museum Tout
Celebrities Keep Wearing This Comfy Sneaker Brand, and Its Newest Shoe Is Wearable Art
Kim Cattrall attends "Modern Love With Kim Cattrall" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival
Kim Cattrall's Cuffed Jeans Are Great for Showing Off Your Favorite Shoes — Get the Look Starting at $28
Lululemon Belt Bag New Colors Tout
The Lululemon Belt Bag You See Everywhere Is Now Available in New Colors
Summer Sandals on Sale at Zappos Tout
8 Summer Sandals You Can Score for Up to 60% Off at Zappos — Including a Pair from an Oprah-Approved Brand
Amazon Prime Day Crocs Unisex-Adult Bayaband Slide Sandals
This 'Comfortable' Crocs Sandal Is at Its Lowest Price in 3 Years for Amazon Prime Day
Taylor Swift Eyelet Blouse Tout
Taylor Swift Wore a $218 Blouse with This Delicate Detail — and This $22 One Looks So Similar
Celebs Wearing Polka-Dots Tout
Katy Perry, Reese Witherspoon, and More Celebs Have Been Spotted in the Stylish Print Kate Middleton Always Wears
Taylor Swift Skort Tout
Taylor Swift Is Officially in Her Skorts Era — Shop 7 Similar Styles Starting at Just $30
Katie holmes, Reese witherspoon and Gwenyth paltrow in birkenstocks
The Birkenstock Sandals Celebrities Always Wear Are as Little as $80 at This Flash Sale
Jessica Alba High-Waisted White Pants Tout
Jessica Alba Bucked the Low-Rise Trend with These Flattering Pants, and Similar Options Start at $37
Nordstrom July 4 Deals Tout
30 Fourth of July Deals at Nordstrom You Need to Scoop Up Before the Anniversary Sale Starts
Martha Stewart Bandolier Phone Case Crossbody Tout
Martha Stewart Uses a Crossbody Phone Case from the Brand Blake Lively Wears, Too