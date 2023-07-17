Chrissy Teigen Keeps Wearing These Birkenstock Sandals with Dresses and Leggings

Barbie may have had to choose between a Birkenstock and high heel to determine the fate of her universe, but Chrissy Teigen, even during her visit to a Barbie-themed Airbnb, happily wore both. She simply couldn’t stay away from the comfort and style of her Arizona Big Buckle sandals.

In an Instagram carousel of her Barbie dream day, Teigen shared a photo of her wrapped in a fuzzy blanket wearing a pink dress and showing off her black Arizonas. She was also recently spotted wearing them in a more everyday look with leggings, a white button-down shirt, and a baseball cap.

BACKGRIDInstagram/chrissyteigen

Just like Teigen’s bubbly personality, her Arizona Big Buckles bring something a little extra to every outfit in the form of large buckles and a high-shine finish, but they still maintain the same classic, versatile vibe as the signature Arizonas. The shoe is also just a reliable, comfortable summer staple thanks to its anatomically shaped, leather-lined, cork-latex footbed.

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Sandals, $170

Birkenstock

That explains why Teigen is joined in her fandom of the shoes by plenty of other celebrities, including Reese Witherspoon, Katie Holmes, and Gigi Hadid. They’re so easy to throw on with anything — from loungewear to dresses — and head out the door, no need for fussing with laces or straps. It’s also why they return as a best-selling summer shoe year after year.

Needless to say, a pair of sandals like Teigen’s is worth picking up, and while you’re at it, consider picking up another style, like the waterproof Arizonas that are only $50, because let’s be honest, you can never have too many pairs of Birks.

Whether you’re a big buckle fan or not, there’s a Birks style for you, so shop some of our favorite picks below.

Birkenstock Milano Big Buckle Sandals, $170

Birkenstock

Birkenstock Essentials Arizona Waterproof Slides, $50

Nordstrom

Birkenstock Gizeh Big Buckle Slide Sandal, $150

Nordstrom

Birkenstock Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandal, $140

Nordstrom

Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Leather Sandal, $90 (Save $20)

Gilt

Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal, $80 (Save $30)

Gilt

