Chrissy Teigen Shares Video of Baby Girl Esti, 7 Months, Teething on Fruit Feeder: 'We Love This'

Chrissy Teigen is showing off her "teething girl": 7-month-old baby Esti Maxine.

The model, 37, posted a sweet video clip of the adorable moment on her Instagram Story Monday. 

In the footage, Esti sat on her dad John Legend’s lap while teething on a Haakaa Fresh Food Feeder device that had fruit inside.

“Oh, she loves it,” Teigen could be heard saying from behind the camera. “We put strawberries in there — little cut-up strawberries. So cute."

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's daughter Esti.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

“Yay, my teething girl,” Teigen spoke over the video, with Legend, 44, smiling in the back, wearing matching white.

The mom of four later laughed and sweetly added, “Okay, Miles!” responding to her 5-year-old son Miles Theodore who made a request in the background.

“We loooove this @haakaausa teether,” Teigen captioned the clip, adding smiling emojis with hearts around them.

Aside from Esti and Miles, Teigen and Legend are also parents to daughter Luna Simone, 7, and son Wren Alexander, 9 weeks.

Chrissy Teigen John Legend vacation instagram pictures 08 06 23
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend on vacation with their four kids.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

The cookbook author and television personality often posts images and clips of her adorable family on social media.

Last Friday, Teigen shared a video on her Instagram Story showing her eldest child championing her brother Miles.

In the clip, Luna appeared dressed as a cheerleader in shorts, with her hair in a bun and a red T-shirt that read, “Go Miles!”

The little girl waved shiny red pom-poms from side to side and cheered, “Go, Miles! Go, go, Miles!”

