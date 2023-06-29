Chrissy Teigen Says Baby Boy Wren's Name Has Sentimental Tie to Surrogate: 'Forever Connected'

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend took their surrogate's impact on their family into account when naming their baby boy.

On Wednesday, the Cravings cookbook author, 37, surprised the world by revealing she and the EGOT winner, 44, recently welcomed a baby boy, son Wren Alexander.

Commenting on her baby's name in the lengthy announcement post, Teigen addressed their surrogate Alexandra, writing, "We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us."

John Legend with his four children. John Legend/Instagram

"And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens."

Earlier in her post, Teigen celebrated Alexandra as "the most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate we could ever imagine."

"I knew she was a perfect match for us the moment we spoke to her. All our wishes and dreams aligned. I wanted to be her friend, I wanted our children to play, I wanted dinner together, I wanted to lay my head on her belly and be able to feel the hiccups and kicks," she continued. "I wanted them to be in our lives for as long as time would allow."

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend with their baby boy. Instagram/chrissyteigen

Alexandra commented on the post, sharing her appreciation for the Stephens family, who welcomed their two younger children after losing a baby boy, son Jack, at 20 weeks in September 2021

"Thank you for choosing me ❤️ For making this whole experience so wonderful," she wrote. "For loving me and my family whole heartedly. It was truly an honor bringing perfect Wren into the world with you right by my side❤️."

Wren Alexander was born on June 19 and joins the couple's daughters, Esti Maxine, 5 months, and Luna Simone, 7, and son Miles Theodore, 4.