Chrissy Teigen Says She and Son's Surrogate Have a 'Wonderful' Relationship — And So Do Their Kids (Exclusive)

Chrissy Teigen is soaking up a summer of family memories.

Speaking with PEOPLE about the launch of the Wonderfold W4 and W2 Petal Pop Stroller Wagon — a wagon that carries four little ones, designed by the mom of four, 37, benefitting Baby2Baby — the Cravings cookbook author opened up about traveling this summer with her family of six.

Of her baby boy — whom she and husband John Legend quietly welcomed via surrogate in June — Teigen raves, "I think he's still meant to be in the tummy — he really doesn't seem to wake up for much, but now he's getting much more aware. His eyes are really present and really focused."

"Esti, she came out swinging. She was ready to live and thrive and she's just so sweet and smiling," she says of her 7-month-old daughter. "Miles and Luna are the coconuts. They're crazy, bonkers and a lot to keep up with, but they help us so much with the babies. We did the right thing, being able to travel with all of them, and we had a really fun couple of weeks with them."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and their four kids. Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Teigen is also celebrating another recent addition to her world, surrogate Alexandra, who helped the family welcome son Wren.



"We talk all the time, constantly on a nice little text exchange. She sees all my Instagram Stories and I try to send her little pictures behind the scenes. I told her at the beginning of this journey, I wanted someone who would be there for birthday parties and throughout life."

Teigen continues, "I wanted to meet her children and I wanted my children to be friends with her children. And they really genuinely are which has been a really beautiful thing to see."

"It's been a fantastic atmosphere. She knew early on, going into this, that I kind of wanted something that's maybe a little different from what other parents do. I understand the reason they do it, too. Everyone has their reasons for liking or doing things the way they do."

"But for me, I think the way I operate with anybody in our house, whether it's nannies or my mother living with us, or my friends that are in the house or security or whatever, I want an atmosphere where everybody feels really comfortable in our home and that extended to her," she notes. "I wanted her to feel like she could take off her shoes and kick up her feet on our couch. We could watch TV together and my daughter could play with her daughter up in her room. It felt like she could come over anytime, and I feel like we do still have that relationship. It's been really wonderful."

Knowing a number of people who had used surrogacy to grow their families, Teigen admitted to hearing "many different stories" about how things developed, adding she's "just really happy it turned out the way it turned out.

"It felt very much like a village. It felt very much like the way people in my mother's family raised their children when they were literally living in the villages of Thailand. It just feels like such good camaraderie around each other and warmth and love."

"I was never one of those people who believe in hoarding all of this love for myself. I don't get jealous when my children love on somebody else or hug them. To me, more love is more love and that's what I've always wanted and it's been really working out for us. We're so lucky."



Chrissy Teigen kissing surrogate's bump. Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Since growing their family to four kids, Teigen and her EGOT-winning husband, 44, are working on striking the balance where all their little ones feel special and seen.

"For me, the hardest part is making sure the older ones feel loved and taken care of and just as special as the babies, even though you might have your hands on the babies a lot more," Teigen shares.

"There's a lot of diaper changing and feeding and it seems like you're coddling these two little babies and they're not getting enough. I was speaking with my therapist and I was like, 'I'm having a hard time because I want to make sure that Miles and Luna feel like we still love them.'"

She continues, "I think any parent of multiple kids can understand that you want to make sure they still feel loved."

Chrissy Teigen's Wonderfold Wagon design, benefitting Baby2Baby. Wonderfold

Teigen believes most parents feel that "you're never going to give enough to your kids."

"They're always going to ask for more, so it's important to give them the things they need but also support yourself so you don't go crazy," she laughs. "I didn't grow up around babies or children, so seeing my children experience a world with littles coming in, I see how that could be hard for them. So we try to do the best we can to make sure they feel fulfilled and happy and paid attention to and listened to. It can be a lot, it's a lot to give go yourself to little beings, but we sign up for it. We ask for it and we want to do it, and it's all okay."



The Petal Pop Stroller Wagon is specially designed by Teigen with a custom floral blooms print and is designed to fit up to four children, both celebrating her family's new number and helping others. Proceeds of the Petal Pop Stroller Wagons will give back to Baby2Baby, a national non-profit organization that provides basic essentials to children living in poverty.

"I have been a long-time supporter of Baby2Baby. I think when I first became a mother, I really started to have a deepened understanding of wanting to really use my platform to be able to uplift and provide a nurturing environment for children to be able to thrive from birth on. And what I love about Baby2Baby was that not only was that support given to the children but to the parents as well," Teigen says. "And we have always tried to support by donating."

"We get so many things and it just drove me crazy, so our earliest involvement was making simple donations every week. We'd fill up a big tub with things for Baby2Baby and send them over. And then I got to explore the warehouse and see the magnitude of what they're able to give, not just to children but mothers and whole families as well."

Chrissy Teigen's Wonderfold Wagon design, benefitting Baby2Baby. Wonderfold

As the year falls into quieter months, Teigen says she's looking forward to "settling into the craziness of this family life."



"The kids have more and different sports this year. Miles just started flag football and Luna's got figure skating. They're growing into these little beings that are really discovering the things they love," she says.

"I hope to get out to all the beautiful events Baby2Baby throws and to take Luna and Miles to the warehouse to see everything firsthand and understand where their donations go and enjoy a beautiful event where we get to meet so many different families, which is really special."

Teigen concludes, "I think we’re just so blessed with health and blessed with the kind of time that we are able to give because you have that help that I want to do all we can for organizations like Baby2Baby to make sure that every child is given that jumpstart in life."



Mark your calendars for Teigen's wagon's grand debut on August 30th, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. PT, with proceeds supporting Baby2Baby.

