Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Welcome Baby No. 4: 'So Happy to Tell the World He Is Here'

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have a new member of the family!

The Cravings cookbook author, 37, and the EGOT winner, 44, have welcomed a baby boy via surrogate, she confirmed on Instagram Wednesday in a lengthy post.

Son Wren Alexander Stephens was born on Monday, June 19.

"We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," she said, referencing their "most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate," whom Teigen got the chance to be pregnant alongside for a time. "And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens."



"Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple's new arrival comes just five months after the family welcomed baby Esti. Last month, Teigen shared some visual responses to a string of hateful online accusations that she secretly used a surrogate for the Esti's birth.

"Extremely realistic 'moon bump,'" Teigen sarcastically wrote over an intimate shot taken on Jan. 13 after her cesarean section.

Teigen spoke with PEOPLE about her first cesarean section in March — and why she was "so excited" about the surgery.

"I was kind of excited because I'm like, 'Yeah, I've done the vaginal thing twice. Let's try this,' " she said of her previous births with son Miles Theodore, 4, and daughter Luna Simone, 7. "I really love surgery."

"I like that I've seen both experiences," added Teigen, who shares her children with musician husband Legend.

"The incision is a lot, and you never know how your stomach's going to come together," she recalled of the surgery. "I think your organs are on the table for a second, but that, to me, is so cool. I was taking pictures above the seat. I have the craziest pictures of the cord and everything."