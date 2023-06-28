Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Welcome Baby No. 4: 'So Happy to Tell the World He Is Here'

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have quietly welcomed a fourth baby via surrogate, the couple revealed via Instagram Wednesday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 28, 2023 02:09PM EDT
chrissy teigen announces surprise baby
Photo:

Instagram/chrissyteigen

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have a new member of the family!

The Cravings cookbook author, 37, and the EGOT winner, 44, have welcomed a baby boy via surrogate, she confirmed on Instagram Wednesday in a lengthy post.

Son Wren Alexander Stephens was born on Monday, June 19.

"We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," she said, referencing their "most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate," whom Teigen got the chance to be pregnant alongside for a time. "And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens."

"Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

The couple's new arrival comes just five months after the family welcomed baby Esti. Last month, Teigen shared some visual responses to a string of hateful online accusations that she secretly used a surrogate for the Esti's birth.

"Extremely realistic 'moon bump,'" Teigen sarcastically wrote over an intimate shot taken on Jan. 13 after her cesarean section.

Teigen spoke with PEOPLE about her first cesarean section in March — and why she was "so excited" about the surgery.

"I was kind of excited because I'm like, 'Yeah, I've done the vaginal thing twice. Let's try this,' " she said of her previous births with son Miles Theodore, 4, and daughter Luna Simone, 7. "I really love surgery."

"I like that I've seen both experiences," added Teigen, who shares her children with musician husband Legend.

"The incision is a lot, and you never know how your stomach's going to come together," she recalled of the surgery. "I think your organs are on the table for a second, but that, to me, is so cool. I was taking pictures above the seat. I have the craziest pictures of the cord and everything."

Related Articles
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Posts C-Section Photo to Refute Online Claims She Used Surrogate for Baby Esti
Chrissy Teigen is seen leaving Bravo Studios on May 09, 2023 in New York City.
Chrissy Teigen Celebrates 'All the People' Who Help Her 'Be the Best Mother I Can Possibly Be'
Chrissy Teigen on Instagram: "Esti has another bestie: the Haakaa Ladybug Silicone Breast Milk Colle. Chrissy Teigen/ Instagram
Chrissy Teigen Shares Candid Photo of Herself Nursing 4-Month-Old Baby Daughter Esti
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Her First C-Section with Daughter Esti: 'I Was Taking Pictures'
chrissy teigen
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Laugh with Baby Daughter Esti in Adorable Selfies
Chrissy Teigen Luna lasagna.
Chrissy Teigen and Daughter Luna Facepalm After Dropping Lasagna John Legend Made Them for Girls' Trip
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Luna, and Miles
All About John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Kids
Chrissy Tiegen baby giggles
Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Video of 4-Month-Old Daughter Esti's Giggles: 'Theeee Best'
John Legend, Miles
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Treat Son Miles to Brownies and a Crown on His 5th Birthday
John Legend Rollout
John Legend Leaves Flirty Comment on Wife Chrissy Teigen's Instagram Post: 'Fine AF'
Chrissy Teigen Shares Daughter Luna Getting a 'Gold Medal in Momming' Caring for Baby Sister Esti
Chrissy Teigen Shares Daughter Luna Getting a 'Gold Medal in Momming' Baby Sister Esti
Chrissy Teigen and john Legend Prepare for First Flight With All 3 Kids: ‘Oh Boy Here We Go’
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Prepare for First Flight with 3 Kids: 'Oh Boy Here We Go'
Luna Takes Over Teigen Kitchen
Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Pretends to Be Her in Hilarious Video: 'Cookies for Dinner!'
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate First Easter as a Family of Five in Italy
Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Photos of All Three of Her Kids with John Legend: 'Mine!'
Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Photos of All Three of Her Kids with John Legend: 'Mine!'
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Relationship Timeline