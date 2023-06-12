Chrissy Teigen and Daughter Luna Facepalm After Dropping Lasagna John Legend Made Them for Girls' Trip

Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna, 7, were both disappointed to see a lasagna John Legend made them go to waste

Published on June 12, 2023 04:50PM EDT
Chrissy Teigen Luna lasagna.
Photo:

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna's girls' weekend got off to a rocky start.

Sharing photos from their travels to Joshua Tree on Instagram over the weekend, the Cravings cookbook author, 37, shared some hilarious shots of herself and the 7-year-old mourning a lost tray of lasagna — made special for their trip by John Legend — after its glass tray broke, spilling the contents all over the ground.

Mom and daughter struck matching facepalm poses as Chrissy wrote, "An entire lasagna John made last night that I saved to bring on girls trip."

Chrissy Teigen Luna lasagna

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Teigen also reflected on the mother-daughter duo's disappointment at losing the dish in her recap of the weekend on Sunday.

"The weather is perfect (not crazy hot!!) and the people are kind and welcoming and the Walmart is popppppin so we are really having the best time. except I immediately dropped an entire lasagna John made that I was super excited to reheat over the fire like a mountain man," she wrote, in part.

"But in turn, I got to cook and eat my first meal outside (I know it sounds silly but I’ve never just both cooked annnnd enjoyed a meal in the sun, I get very anxious/itchy/flustered I don’t know!!) and it was really quite nice!!"

"The simplicity of it all was driving me a little bonkers and holding back from doing tooooo much was very difficult and something that needs to be addressed in therapy but my takeaway is this: the most isn’t always the best! sometimes the least is just fine, or even great. this was great," she concluded.

Teigen and Legend, who celebrate 10 years of marriage this year, also share daughter Esti, 5 months, and son Miles, 5.

In May, the Cravings author shared a photo on her Instagram Story from a visit to daughter Luna's school, where she sat in a picnic setup on the floor, holding baby sister Esti on her lap.

In the photo, Luna sat on a blanket, with her bento box-style lunch box and water bottle in front of her as she fed Esti, who took her bottle with her eyes closed.

"Luna at her school Olympics, getting a gold medal in momming," Teigen captioned the shot.

