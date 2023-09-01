Chrissy Teigen Was Against Colorful Toys Before Becoming a Mom, But Postpartum Changed Her Mind (Exclusive)

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are now parents of four — sons Wren and Miles and daughters Esti and Luna

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 1, 2023 10:15AM EDT
Chrissy Teigen Was Against Colorful Toys Before Becoming a Mom, But Postpartum Changed Her Mind (Exclusive)
Photo:

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen is sharing a lesson she took away from a painful time in her life.

Speaking with PEOPLE about the launch of the Wonderfold W4 and W2 Petal Pop Stroller Wagon — a wagon specially designed by the Cravings cookbook author, 37, with a custom floral blooms print that carries four little ones, benefitting Baby2Baby — Teigen talks about how the colorful design was inspired by her heartbreaking struggle with postpartum depression after daughter Luna, now 7, was born.

"If you saw the Architectural Digest, John [Legend] and I both are really quite a neutral palette when it comes to us as a couple. So our Petal Pop with the wagon was really important to me. With Luna, I started out thinking, 'Oh no, I'm never going to have bright-colored toys.' I wanted everything to fit in the house and look so beautiful and peaceful."

"Once we started growing and having more children, I realized the importance of color in their lives and the importance for them to wear color and how it makes them feel fun and special. The idea of seeing things in color was really important to me because, with my first pregnancy with Luna, I wasn't seeing things in color necessarily," referencing her time with postpartum depression.

"It wasn't until I got over that hump and really started to appreciate color that it really changed my mood. So I wanted something bright and beautiful and fun for them. That's why the wagon embodies all the things I think children need to see, and really all of us. Having color in your world is really important."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chrissy Teigen John Legend vacation instagram pictures 08 06 23
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen with their four kids.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

For Teigen, the partnership is also a nice way to support an organization close to her heart.

"I have been a long-time supporter of Baby2Baby. I think when I first became a mother, I really started to have a deepened understanding of wanting to really use my platform to be able to uplift and provide a nurturing environment for children to be able to thrive from birth on. And what I love about Baby2Baby was that not only was that support given to the children but to the parents as well," Teigen says. "And we have always tried to support by donating."

Chrissy Teigen Opens Up the 'Warmth and Love' in Relationship with Surrogate Who Helped Welcome Wren
Wonderfold Wagon designed by Chrissy Teigen.

Wonderfold

The wagon holds four kids, another special feature for Teigen, who welcomed her fourth baby, son Wren in July. Now adjusting to life with a family of six — which also includes husband John Legend, 44, daughter Esti, 7 months, and son Miles, 4 — Teigen is doing her best to make sure everyone gets their own love and attention.

"For me, the hardest part is making sure the older ones feel loved and taken care of and just as special as the babies, even though you might have your hands on the babies a lot more," Teigen says of the adjustment.

"There's a lot of diaper changing and feeding and it seems like you're coddling these two little babies and they're not getting enough. I was speaking with my therapist and I was like, 'I'm having a hard time because I want to make sure that Miles and Luna feel like we still love them.'"

She continues, "I think any parent of multiple kids can understand that you want to make sure they still feel loved."

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen family photos
Chrissy Teigen and kids in family photo.

chrissyteigen/Instagram

When it came to using a surrogate to complete her family with Wren, Teigen says she's "just really happy" it turned out the way it did.

"It felt very much like a village. It felt very much like the way people in my mother's family raised their children when they were literally living in the villages of Thailand. It just feels like such good camaraderie around each other and warmth and love."

"I was never one of those people who believe in hoarding all of this love for myself. I don't get jealous when my children love on somebody else or hug them. To me, more love is more love and that's what I've always wanted and it's been really working out for us. We're so lucky."

Related Articles
Chrissy Teigen Opens Up the 'Warmth and Love' in Relationship with Surrogate Who Helped Welcome Wren
Chrissy Teigen Says She and Son's Surrogate Have a 'Wonderful' Relationship — And So Do Their Kids (Exclusive)
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen family photos
Chrissy Teigen Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Balancing Four Kids: 'We Try to Do the Best We Can' (Exclusive)
Chrissy Teigen daughter Luna yellow dress instagram 08 28 23
Chrissy Teigen Wears Chic Yellow Dress for Brunch with Daughter Luna: ‘Me and The Queen’
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Take Luna to Blackpink Concert
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Take Daughter Luna, 7, to Blackpink Concert: 'That Is A SHOW'
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Luna, and Miles
All About John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Kids
chrissy teigen esti cabbage patch dolls
Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Esti as She's Surrounded by Cabbage Patch Dolls
Chrissy Teigen Shares Video of Baby Girl Malti Teething
Chrissy Teigen Shares Video of Baby Girl Esti, 7 Months, Teething on Fruit Feeder: 'We Love This'
Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Video of Luna Pumping Her Pom-Poms as She Cheers for Brother Miles
Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Video of Luna Waving Her Pom-Poms as She Cheers for Brother Miles
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Spend Date Night at Drake Concert: 'Young Love'
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Spend Date Night at Drake Concert: 'Young Love'
chrissy teigen baby loves reality tv
Chrissy Teigen's 7-Month-Old Daughter Is Taking After Her Mom as They Watch Reality TV Together
Luna Esti Instagram 080823 Chrissy Teigen Andy Cohen 05 19 23
Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna, 7, Holds Baby Sister Esti as They Twin in Sweet Sibling Photo
Chrissy Teigen Instagram Speir Pilates 08 16 23
Chrissy Teigen Is ‘So Proud’ After Taking Her First Group Fitness Class in Years
Chrissy Teigen John Legend vacation instagram pictures 08 06 23
All the Photos from John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's First Vacation as a Family of 6
John Legend Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Esti Saying Dada: I Got Too Excited and Scared Her'
John Legend Shares Sweet Clip of Daughter Esti Saying ‘Dada’: ‘I Got Too Excited and Scared Her’
Chrissy Teigen John Legend vacation instagram pictures 08 06 23
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Take 'First Vacation as a Family of Six' — See the Photos!
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Four Kids Forth of July
The Sweetest Photos of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's 4 Kids