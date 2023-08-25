Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Esti as She's Surrounded by Cabbage Patch Dolls

Chrissy Teigen's daughter has found her squad.

In a series of sweet photos posted to Teigen's Instagram, her 7-month-old daughter Esti Maxine sits on a fuzzy white couch amid her Cabbage Patch Dolls, blending in amongst the babies.

Wearing a purple handkerchief and red onesie, Estie laughs as her mom snaps a picture.

"Cabbage patch hospital had a few more births this week 😭😭 @cpkusa 💕💕💕💕," Teigen captioned her post.

Teigen shares her daughters Esti and Luna, 7, as well as her sons Wren, 9 weeks, and Miles, 5, with husband John Legend, 44.

Earlier this week, the mom of four shared a video of her "teething girl" as Esti chomped down on a green teether.

“Oh, she loves it,” Teigen could be heard saying from behind the camera. “We put strawberries in there — little cut-up strawberries. So cute."



“Yay, my teething girl,” Teigen spoke over the video, with Legend smiling in the back.



In March, Teigen went on The Kelly Clarkson Show and discussed the inspiration behind her younger daughter's name. "We were on vacation where we got married in Italy and I was looking up at the hotel and I kept seeing the Este of it, and then I was like I love the name Este," said Teigen, who tied the knot with Legend in Lake Como in September 2013.

"I was just playing around with it and then we came up with Esti," she continued, before revealing the couple then discovered a sweet family connection to the name.

"John, after we named her Esti, learned that it was actually his great-grandmother's name," Teigen explained. "I guess maybe it was Esther and then they turned it to Esti."

The Grammy winner has previously revealed that Esti's middle name, Maxine, also has a family connection.

"We wanted to already name her middle name Maxine after my grandmother, whose middle name was Maxine. So, it's a lot of my family in the name," he told E! News.