Chrissy Metz Teases Possible Future 'This Is Us' Movie Reunion: 'Everybody Wants to See It'

Chrissy Metz isn’t counting out the possibility of a This Is Us movie.

The actress and singer teased that a potential reunion film of the popular NBC family drama, which aired its emotional series finale last year, could happen — and she'd be the first to sign up.

"I would [be down]," Metz, 42, said while chatting with Entertainment Tonight during the second day of Nashville Week at the Bluebird Cafe. "I'm like, where would it be set?"

"I mean, anything's possible," she continued. "I think everybody wants to see it. Every single time I see someone they're like, 'We wish the show was still on.' I'm like, 'Me too.' "

"You know, job security," Metz joked. "But I do love the show and everybody involved.”

Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley on This Is Us.

However, Metz said it would probably take some time before they could all come together again.

"I think in 10 years [when] we're all 50-ish, I think that will be cute, a little reunion," she said.

When asked why it would take so long, Metz said that it would be up to This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman.

"Dan, let us know!” she joked. “No, I'm just saying. That'll be cute."

Chrissy Metz. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The This Is Us stars have shown before that they have a close bond, with Metz even posting a reunion with costars Mandy Moore and Susan Kelechi Watson at the end of May on Instagram.

“Sing it with me … reunited and it feels so good! Love you Ladies! @mandymooremm @susankelechiwatson,” she captioned the photo of the three posing together.

Metz told ET the mini reunion was "really cute to get together with my girls."



Last month, Metz admitted in an interview with PEOPLE that she “desperately” misses the show, which helped launch her career and admitted that the show still had a special place in her heart.



"Not only was it life-changing for me, but the best people, the way that it touched people's lives and hearts and minds, it was really, really special," she said.

"You don't always get to have one of those, let alone multiple of those," Metz acknowledged. "And so I just try to be really cognizant and intentional with the projects that I'm doing."