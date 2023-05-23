Chrissy Metz Says She's 'Always Wanted to Do' a One-Woman Show with Her Own Music (Exclusive)

Chrissy Metz is setting her sights on Broadway.

The Stay Awake actress and country singer, 42, reveals in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE that she’s interested in taking her acting career to the stage and bringing along her music with her.

“A one-woman show is something I've always wanted to do and it would be ideal to incorporate my own music into that,” Metz tells PEOPLE.

The star, who also wants to do more comedy in the future, says having the confidence to tackle theater is one of her goals.

“Theater… Broadway scares me and that's why I feel like I need to do it,” she admits. “I think there are some of the most hardworking, creative people on Broadway, live theater.”

She says she understands that developing a show on the stage would take some time, but she’s also open to stepping into a show that’s already ready to go.

“I'd be happy to go into a role, but it would be cool to originate a role too,” she says. “So, I don't know. We'll see.”

Metz, who stars in the new film drama Stay Awake, discussed what it's been like to transition out of her breakout role as Kate on This is Us as she takes on new projects after the show’s finale last year.

"It's tricky when you've done something for six years because you really know the character, and even though you're still discovering more about them, you have a grasp," she explains. "Whereas with a movie, you have maybe a month if you're lucky from prep to finish. And that way it's like, 'Oh boy, I wish I had more time with' whatever character you're portraying."

Jen Lowery/Splash News Online

With this newfound freedom to explore other roles, Metz is in the midst of a new phase of her career that's simultaneously challenging and exciting.

"Yeah, I mean, it's a weird transition because six years is a long time, so you just take it one day at a time," she says.

However, she notes there was something uniquely meaningful about This Is Us that many actors never have the opportunity to do — and she wanted to find roles just as impactful.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"You don't always get to have one of those, let alone multiple of those," Metz acknowledges. "And so I just try to be really cognizant and intentional with the projects that I'm doing."

Stay Awake is now playing in New York City and premieres in Los Angeles on May 25.