Chrissy Teigen Poses for Sultry Selfies in Multi-Colored Bra Top During Family Yacht Vacation

The cookbook author, 37, made a vacation style statement in a video posted Tuesday

By Escher Walcott
Published on July 12, 2023 07:30AM EDT
Chrissy Teigen is a colorful travel queen!

The Cravings cookbook author, 37, modeled a multicolored bra and matching shrug as she posed for some sultry video selfies while on vacation Tuesday. 

In footage posted on her Instagram Story, Teigen flashed some skin in a plunging knitted bra with neon and rainbow stitching and a sleeveless knitted cardigan — also in an array of bright colors — as she filmed herself sat on a yacht.

Teigen appeared to be in the middle of a sewing session herself, as she had a needle in her mouth and held up a sewn pattern of an elephant she’d made to the camera.  

A following clip showed Teigen in a car having removed her shrug as she showed off her colorful knitted bra some more alongside Mom Vilailuck Teigen, who looked chic in the passenger seat beside her in a blue floral print dress and straw hat.

Teigen posted an earlier clip of her mom sleeping inside the boat they'd been traveling in as she wore oversized black sunglasses. “Sailor moon,” Teigan captioned the photo as she zoomed in on her mom snoozing.

The duo has been spending a lot of quality time together lately, after going on a “shopping date” earlier this week.

During their retail trip, Chrissy made fun of her mom's outfit. “Shopping date with est and the artist formally known as prints, @pepperthai2,” she captioned the photo in reference to Prince and her mom’s colorful floral-print caftan.

Teigen couldn’t have been more in contrast with her mom on their shopping trip in her ultra-minimal look. She wore a longline black blazer with a silver chunky chain belt by Christopher Esber, a white cropped top and a pair of light blue baggy Agolde jeans with cutouts at the sides.

Chrissy wore her hair back in a sleek low ponytail and sported a bronze nude makeup look. She added a pair of black caged flat mules by The Row to complete her look.



