Chrissie Hynde Joined Guns N’ Roses Onstage for a Killer Performance of ‘Bad Obsession’ — Watch!

Two rock legends linked up on Monday night.

Chrissie Hynde, whose band The Pretenders has been opening for Guns N’ Roses on their tour, surprised the crowd by coming back out to perform the band’s song “Bad Obsession” during their set.

The Pretenders bandleader, 71, joined them by playing harmonica on the 1991 track.

Fan-captured footage of the performance caught the “I’ll Stand By You” singer, who was wearing over-the-knee boots, jeans and a leather vest, elevating the bluesy appeal of the song by ripping on the harmonica. Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose, 61, strutted across the stage in metallic pants, while also singing next to guitarist Slash, 58, at times and dancing next to Hynde.

Once the musicians wrapped up the song from the hard rock group’s third album, Use Your Illusion I, Rose shouted out Hynde and brought her to the front of the stage for a bow.

After the audience erupted in cheers, Rose also bowed to "Brass in Pocket" musician himself.

The “Sweet Child O’ Mine” group is currently on their world tour, which recently wrapped up international dates and began touring North America in early August. The Pretenders will join them for a handful of shows until September.

The band has brought out several other guests throughout the tour thus far.

Axl Rose and Slash of Guns N' Roses perform. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Andrew Dice Clay, 65, came out on stage at Guns N' Roses' MetLife Stadium tour stop in East Rutherford, New Jersey to perform a stand-up set.

The comedian spoke to PEOPLE backstage about the guest appearance. He called the experience “full circle,” explaining how he opened up for the band “back in the day” at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California 30 years ago.

Bass player Duff McKagan's wife, model Susan McKagan, told PEOPLE how it all came together.

“Dice texted my hubby, as they've been longtime friends, and said, ‘Hey, I'm in New York, you’re in New York, like old times!’” she explained. “He said it would be cool if he did a stand-up set as he did back in the day.”

Country star Carrie Underwood, who opened up several dates of the rock band's tour, also joined them on stage in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada and Montreal, Québec, Canada, per Setlist.Fm. The singer, 40, joined the group, which features original members Rose, Slash, and McKagan, for their hits “Paradise City” and “Sweet Child O' Mine.”

The “Before He Cheats” artist even wowed crowds during her opening sets by delivering fierce, rock-inspired covers of songs like Motörhead's "Ace of Spades,” Joan Jett's "Bad Reputation," Pat Benatar's "Hit Me with Your Best Shot," The Rolling Stones' "Wild Horses" and Led Zeppelin's "Rock and Roll," among others.

It’s not the first time the two have collaborated. Underwood previously brought out Rose during her own headlining show in March 2023, and they first joined each other on stage during Stagecoach 2022.

Guns N’ Roses released their first single since their 2016 reunion, “Perhaps,” on Aug. 18 via Geffen.

