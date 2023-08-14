Chrisley Family Is 'Ready' to Continue Their Story in New Reality Series: 'So Happy to Be Back' (Exclusive)

In announcing the news of the family's collaboration with Scout Productions for their upcoming reality series, Savannah Chrisley noted that the "time was right to share our story"

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She has also helped recap popular TV shows like 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' 'Sister Wives' and 'Vanderpump Rules.' The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus on Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 14, 2023 10:00AM EDT
CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST -- Season:6 -- Pictured: (l-r) Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Faye Chrisley -- (Photo by: Dennis Leupold/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
Photo: Dennis Leupold/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

The wait is finally over!

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the Chrisley family is teaming up with Scout Productions for their new, upcoming reality series. The untitled program will follow this pivotal next chapter for Chase Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley and Nanny Faye Chrisley in the wake of Todd and Julie Chrisley's legal troubles and subsequent prison sentences.

Per a release from Scout Productions, the new series will serve as a "continuation of their story" where longtime fans will get to see the Chrisleys as "they truly are — just as dynamically entertaining and naturally hilarious as ever, but not shying away from authentic drama and grit that makes them just as relatable as ever."

Teasing the family's new collaboration, Savannah, 26, explained how "the time was right to share our story."

"We couldn't have found better partners in Scout Productions. Their ability to balance popular culture and empathy through authentic storytelling is unrivaled and I know they're going to find the right home for this next chapter of our lives," she continued. "We're so happy to be back."

Rob Eric, Chief Creative Officer of Scout Productions, also remarked in a statement that "collaborating with the Chrisley family, who are nothing short of reality royalty, for their much-anticipated return to TV is beyond thrilling."

"They're ready to bring their signature heart and quirk back to the fans and we look forward to telling their story," he added.

Savannah Chrisley Says She'll 'Never Stop Fighting' for Parents Todd and Julie

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Fans first fell in love with the Chrisley bunch through their former USA Network reality series, Chrisley Knows Best. Premiering in March 2014, the series followed the Southern family as they navigated everyday life together. The show's popularity led to the spinoff Growing Up Chrisley, starring Savannah and Chase.

Chrisley Knows Best unceremoniously wrapped its 10-season run in March amid the controversy surrounding Todd and Julie, both of whom are serving several years in prison for fraud. But that didn't mark the end of their TV journey as Savannah revealed in February that they planned to do a new series.

Savannah, in fact, said she believed the show "will be heartwarming. It'll break your heart, you'll laugh."

"We're going to touch on where we're at today, Mom and Dad being gone, how we're coping with it, how we get through it," she said on her Unlocked podcast. "Also too, having two kids and all of us stepping in to make sure that they have what they need emotionally, psychologically, physically, all the things, I feel like there's a level of humor to it as well."

