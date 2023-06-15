Chrishell Stause Teases the Real Reason She Made Digs at Ex Jason Oppenheim's Girlfriend on 'Selling Sunset'

"It became very interesting," Stause said of the drama to come on the show in a new episode of the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast

By
Dayna Haffenden
Dayna Haffenden, Staff Editor
Dayna Haffenden
Dayna Haffenden is a Staff Editor at PEOPLE. She graduated from CUNY Hunter College in 2016 with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in Dance. Before joining the team, the New York native worked as a Managing Editor at Complex. When she’s not writing, Dayna enjoys taking Pilates classes and watching old episodes of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 15, 2023 05:40PM EDT
Chrishell Stause, Jason and Marie Lou
Chrishell Stause, Jason and Marie Lou. Photo:

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic;Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Chrishell Stause is hinting at her feelings about Marie Lou Nurk.

During an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast Tuesday, Stause, 41, opened up to host Amanda Hirsch about her own relationship with partner G Flip and the love life of her ex, Jason Oppenheim.

She noted that Oppenheim, whom she dated for five months before their split in December 2021, has offered his blessing for Stause's relationship with G Flip, with whom she recently tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony. “Jason is the biggest supporter of us. We are the exact same way for him,” Stause revealed.

G Flip and Chrishell Stause Reveal the Meaning Behind Their Wedding Tattoos: 'It's So Meaningful'

 Araya Doheny/Getty Images


Hirsch then flipped the question on Stause, asking if she was genuinely supportive of Oppenheim’s romance with his then-girlfriend, German model Marie Lou Nurk, 25. (That couple called it quits after 10 months in May.) “You were not that supportive of Marie Lou, which is unlike you. But you made some funny digs about it,” the host said.

“You guys are going to have to watch season 7,” Stause teased in reply. 

“There’s an element about this that I am not allowed to talk about, but obviously, I support Jason and I want Jason to be happy. But yes, there is an element that I kind of have to wait until you guys catch up to what I’ve already lived.”

Stause added that she wants her ex to be happy in his love life, but hints Nurk's chemistry with the larger Selling Sunset cast wasn't necessarily ideal.

“At the end of the day, whoever he decides to date, if he’s happy about it – great. It’s just that when we’re filming a show, and then it affects our circle on camera … it changes things. It became very interesting in season 7. You will see that.”

Marie-Lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic


During an episode in the current sixth season 6 of Selling Sunset, Stause predicted that things wouldn’t work out between Oppenheim and the model. She made her opinion known when talking about the possibility of adopting a baby with G Flip.

“You know, you can babysit from time to time,” Stause suggested to Oppenheim.

He responded, “I might. Maybe Lou and I will try it out.”

“Lou? She’s not going to be around by the time I adopt,” Stause replied.

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim at Disney's Premiere of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" on August 16, 2021

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

On May 31, Oppenheim, 46, and Nurk released a statement announcing their split after 10 months. They explained that “while we still love and care about each other very much the distance between us has proven to be too great a challenge to overcome."

They vowed to remain friends and support each other regardless of calling it quits in a post via Instagram Stories. 

“We remain close friends and continue to talk often and support each other and we want the very best for one another. We thank everyone for their support throughout our relationship," the message concluded.

Selling Sunset. (L to R) Mary Fitzgerald, Tina Lousie, Chrishell Stause, Brett Oppenheim, Amanza Smith in season 6 of Selling Sunset.
Adam Rose/Netflix

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 6 of Selling Sunset is now streaming on Netflix. Season 7 does not yet have a release date.

Related Articles
Amy Duggar King Feels Like She Needs to 'Protect' Her Kids from the Duggars: 'That Trust Is Completely Broken'
Amy Duggar King Feels Like She Needs to 'Protect' Her Son from the Duggars: 'That Trust Is Completely Broken'
Rosie O'Donnell and Kathy Najimy in Hocus Pocus
Rosie O'Donnell Reveals She Turned Down 'Hocus Pocus' Role: 'I Didn't Want to Play the Fat, Mean Witch'
Erika Jayne
RHOBH's Erika Girardi Says She 'Quit Counting' Her Lovers Long Ago: 'Too Old to Remember'
Tamra Judge Shannon Beador
'RHOC': Shannon Calls Tamra 'Unhinged' as Her Ex-BFF Wants to ‘Jump Overboard’ to Get Away from 'F---ing Liar'
kim kardashian west, kourtney kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Says Kim's Dolce & Gabbana Show Copied Her Wedding: ‘She Sees It for the Dollar Signs’
Chrishell Stause attends the SiriusXM Studios Interview with Chrishell Stause and G Flip at SiriusXM Studios on May 25, 2023
Chrishell Stause Reveals Why She Changed Her Name to Feel More ‘Comfortable’
*EXCLUSIVE* Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey, and Hailey Bieber have a girls' night out at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica
Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey and Hailey Bieber Step Out for Dinner Together in Santa Monica
Vanna White Says It's 'Depressing' Thinking About the End of Her and Pat Sajak's Time on Wheel of Fortune
Vanna White Sends Her 'Cheers' to 'Wheel of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak as He Announces His Retirement
Jon Hamm attends the "Maggie Moore(s)" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 12, 2023
Jon Hamm Teases Role in ‘Very Funny’ ‘Mean Girls: The Musical’ Movie: ‘I Was Happy to Be Asked’
Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk
Jason Oppenheim Reveals He Still Talks to Ex Marie-Lou Nurk 'Almost Every Day’ Following Split (Exclusive)
Oppenheim group new San Diego office
See Inside the Oppenheim Group's New Office — Plus, Whether It'll Get a 'Selling Sunset' Spinoff (Exclusive)
Brauwyn Windham-Burke and Jennifer Spinner are seen on January 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Jennifer Spinner Share Why They 'Need to Be' in the South 'Right Now' (Exclusive)
'Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith Hospitalized for Back Pain from Blood Infection
'Selling Sunset' Star Amanza Smith Hospitalized for 'Excruciating' Back Pain from Blood Infection
90 Day's Sheila Jokes She's Seen David's 'Eggplant' on FaceTime: 'It's Yummy'
90 Day's Sheila Jokes She's Seen David's 'Eggplant' on FaceTime: 'It's Yummy'
The Drama Heats Up Between Kendra Wilkinson Baskett & Mom Patti In This Exclusive 'Kendra On Top' Sneak Peek!
Kendra Wilkinson Shuts Down Idea of Dating in the 'Near Future' — But Says Her 'DMs Are Filled with Dudes'
Micah Lussier poses for an IMDb exclusive portrait with the cast of Love Is Blind - Season 4 in Seattle, Washington.
Love Is Blind's Micah Lussier Reveals She Has 'Never Felt Happier' After Hitting 'the Lowest Lows'