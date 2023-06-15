Chrishell Stause Teases the Real Reason She Made Digs at Ex Jason Oppenheim's Girlfriend on 'Selling Sunset'

Chrishell Stause is hinting at her feelings about Marie Lou Nurk.

During an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast Tuesday, Stause, 41, opened up to host Amanda Hirsch about her own relationship with partner G Flip and the love life of her ex, Jason Oppenheim.

She noted that Oppenheim, whom she dated for five months before their split in December 2021, has offered his blessing for Stause's relationship with G Flip, with whom she recently tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony. “Jason is the biggest supporter of us. We are the exact same way for him,” Stause revealed.

Araya Doheny/Getty Images



Hirsch then flipped the question on Stause, asking if she was genuinely supportive of Oppenheim’s romance with his then-girlfriend, German model Marie Lou Nurk, 25. (That couple called it quits after 10 months in May.) “You were not that supportive of Marie Lou, which is unlike you. But you made some funny digs about it,” the host said.

“You guys are going to have to watch season 7,” Stause teased in reply.

“There’s an element about this that I am not allowed to talk about, but obviously, I support Jason and I want Jason to be happy. But yes, there is an element that I kind of have to wait until you guys catch up to what I’ve already lived.”

Stause added that she wants her ex to be happy in his love life, but hints Nurk's chemistry with the larger Selling Sunset cast wasn't necessarily ideal.

“At the end of the day, whoever he decides to date, if he’s happy about it – great. It’s just that when we’re filming a show, and then it affects our circle on camera … it changes things. It became very interesting in season 7. You will see that.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic



During an episode in the current sixth season 6 of Selling Sunset, Stause predicted that things wouldn’t work out between Oppenheim and the model. She made her opinion known when talking about the possibility of adopting a baby with G Flip.

“You know, you can babysit from time to time,” Stause suggested to Oppenheim.

He responded, “I might. Maybe Lou and I will try it out.”

“Lou? She’s not going to be around by the time I adopt,” Stause replied.



Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

On May 31, Oppenheim, 46, and Nurk released a statement announcing their split after 10 months. They explained that “while we still love and care about each other very much the distance between us has proven to be too great a challenge to overcome."

They vowed to remain friends and support each other regardless of calling it quits in a post via Instagram Stories.

“We remain close friends and continue to talk often and support each other and we want the very best for one another. We thank everyone for their support throughout our relationship," the message concluded.

Adam Rose/Netflix

Season 6 of Selling Sunset is now streaming on Netflix. Season 7 does not yet have a release date.