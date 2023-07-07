Chrishell Stause Shares Sweet Photo of Her and G Flip Holding Hands: ‘Love This Pic’

The 'Selling Sunset' star and the Australian musician announced in May that they tied the knot after one year of dating

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 7, 2023 04:41PM EDT
G Flip and Chrishell Stause attend the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Chrishell Stause and G Flip hold hands. Photo:

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Chrishell Stause is holding on to her love.

On Thursday, the Selling Sunset star, 41, shared a sweet picture of herself and spouse G Flip holding hands during a romantic moment.

"Love this pic 🥹😍," she wrote over the Instagram Story.

The photo didn’t show either of the pair’s faces, but zeroed in on their entwined hands. Stause could be seen wearing a silver sequin skirt with feathery threads. Meanwhile, G Flip, 29, appeared to wear a black shirt with black pants and a large silver-link bracelet.

Chrishell Stause and G-Flip
Chrishell Stause and G Flip hold hands.

Nazrin Massaro

Last month, Stause revealed her favorite qualities about G Flip after a fan asked her a question during a Q&A on her Instagram Story.

“Okay so this one, too many to answer but the most genuine heart, so talented, the most caring, loving person, loves my dog more than anything in this whole world,” she said while showing G Flip playing with her dog.

“I could go on for a million years to be honest,” Stause added after pulling the camera away.

Alongside the question, she wrote, “Hilarious, makes me laugh, constantly, the most thoughtful person, not a mean bone in her body, human, sexy sunshine.” In a separate line, she also teased that the Australian musician “puts up with me and my dumb filters.”

The couple announced in May that they got married after one year of dating in a surprise Las Vegas wedding. The lovebirds met at a Halloween party in 2021 and went public with their romance in March 2022 after Stause confessed her relationship during the season 5 reunion of Selling Sunset.

Chrishell Stause and G-Flip, Instagram

Chrishell Stause/ Instagram

"They found love together in an unexpected place but nothing has ever felt more real to them," a source told PEOPLE of the pair at the time of their nuptials.

Stause revealed their wedding news in a snapshot that was part of an Instagram Reel shared on May 11.

Chrishell Stause g flip
Chrishell Stause/instagram

In the photo, the duo was framed by draped white material, flowers and a chandelier, with Stause wearing a white dress and holding a bouquet of white flowers as she embraced G Flip, who wore a black blazer, pants and white sneakers.

"Love doesn't always go as planned… Sometimes it's immeasurably better," the actress captioned the Reel, which also featured G Flip's new song that they wrote about Stause, titled, "Be Your Man".

