Chrishell Stause Throws Rodeo-Themed Party at L.A. Home — and Shares Pics of Aftermath!

Chrishell Stause sure knows how to throw a party.

The Selling Sunset star, 41, hosted a rodeo-themed bash at her home in Los Angeles on Saturday complete with a mechanical bull, hay bales and a barbecue.

Stause ensured she dressed the part in a pair of denim hot pants, black leather chaps, a silver and black cowboy hat and a red leather snakeskin-patterned crop top.

Her guests, which included her partner G Flip and her Selling Sunset costars Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani and Brett and Jason Oppenheim, also went all out for the theme, all donning cowboy hats and boots.

The reality star later shared a series of snapshots and videos from the party on her Instagram and Instagram Story Sunday, as well as a glimpse at the rather messy aftermath! "Howdy Y’all! Lord knows I love a theme party! 🤠😆 Had the absolute BEST TIME!!! Line Dancing, Bull Riding, & BBQ. 👏👏🤠 #adulting 📸 @nazr.in 🔥," Stause captioned a carousel from the night.



Selling Sunset costars Brett Oppenheim, Chelsea Lazkani, Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim. Jason Oppenheim Instagram

"Most gorgeous cowgirl i ever did see 😍," G Flip wrote in the comments section.

In one clip shared on her Instagram Story, the TV personality’s kitchen is covered in red solo cups, cans, half-empty bottles and bunting. “We had fun guys,” Stause said with a laugh as she walked around and revealed the mess in her home.

In another video, her backyard can be seen covered in hay and more cups as the bouncy castle surrounding the mechanical bull is deflated. “Aftermath😆🤣,” wrote Stause alongside the video on her Instagram Story.



The aftermath of Stause's party. Chrishell Stause Instagram

Stause’s costars Hernan and Lazkani also posted plenty of pictures and videos from the party and showed off their outfits and rodeo skills. While Hernan, 31, sported frayed denim shorts, a pink and orange bandeau bikini top, white cowboy boots and a pink cowboy hat, Lazkani, 30, opted for an all-black outfit with a white cowboy hat.

“RodeHoes🤠,” Hernan captioned her carousel of pictures posted Sunday, which also featured Australian musician G Flip, 29.

Lazkani, who joined the Netflix reality show in season 5, filmed Stause laughing and dancing as she rode the mechanical bull, while Stause’s ex-boyfriend and boss Jason Oppenheim also shared a fun shot of himself leaning against the bull with his twin brother Brett Oppenheim while Stause and Lazkani sat on top of it. “Selling Nashville,” Oppenheim, 46, captioned the snap.



Stause's backyard was covered in hay. Chrishell Stause Instagram

As well as a BBQ, guests were also presented with a rodeo-themed drinks menu offering two different options. A “Rodeo Clown” containing vodka, soda and a splash of Mountain Dew energy drink, or a “Reverse Cowgirl” which was a Skinny Margarita.

It wasn’t clear what the bash was in aid of, but it was another celebration for Stause after she and G Flip tied the knot in early May.

The couple married after one year of dating in a surprise Las Vegas wedding. The lovebirds met at a Halloween party in 2021 and went public with their romance in March 2022 after Stause confessed her relationship during the season 5 reunion of Selling Sunset.



Stause rode a mechanical bull in her backyard. Chelsea Lazkani Instagram

"They found love together in an unexpected place but nothing has ever felt more real to them," a source told PEOPLE of the pair at the time of their nuptials.

Stause revealed their wedding news in a snapshot that was part of an Instagram Reel shared on May 11.

In the photo, the duo was framed by draped white material, flowers and a chandelier, with Stause wearing a white dress and holding a bouquet of white flowers as she embraced G Flip, who wore a black blazer, pants and white sneakers.



Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan posed at the party. Emma Hernan Instagram

"Love doesn't always go as planned… Sometimes it's immeasurably better," the actress captioned the Reel, which also featured G Flip's new song that they wrote about Stause, titled, "Be Your Man".



Oppenheim commented on the Reel, "I am SO excited for this!! You and G are the most inspiring couple and the affection between you both is so pure. I love you two tons and am so lucky to have you both in my life. 😍 congrats!"