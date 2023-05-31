Chrishell Stause Reveals Why She Hasn't Been Wearing Her Wedding Ring from G Flip

No need to worry, Chrishell Stause is still married.



The Selling Sunset star, 41, responded to fans' concerns on Tuesday after she posted on her Instagram why she is not wearing the wedding ring from her spouse, Australian musician G Flip, 29.



After a follower asked Stause on Instagram, "Wait, I thought you got married?! Where's the ring," the reality star screenshotted it and added text on the screen saying, "Answered next slide….."



She then gave the answer to her 3.7 million followers, saying, "Okay, so in case this is, you know, what the salacious headline was going to be, I'm just going to answer this right now and let you guys know."



She continued, "Uh, it's not going to be for what you would think; I'm happily married. Um, very happy. But I'm not wearing my ring because I have gained weight."

"I am fine with that until I get it resized, or we're thinking, now that everyone knows, and I can do, you know, real ring without giving anything away, maybe that. Anyways, long story short, if you see me without my ring, listen, I'm living my best life, and yeah, that's why."

In addition to the typical ring, the married couple also got matching tattoos of their vows. G Flip told PEOPLE exclusively, "Not going to share them, but we've got them tattooed," adding, "Some, some of them."

Later they went on SiriusXM Hits 1 LA with Tony Fly and Symon and gave details about the location of their matching sets of ink. G Flip said they have theirs on the top of their arm.

"So, I have that [wedding vows] on this side," they said. "Just because at the end of the day, who cares about anything? We are just skeletons. It's so meaningful."

Stause also added, "I have one here," before host Symon responded, "So ribcage area."

Stause married G Flip in early May after one year of dating in a surprise Las Vegas wedding. The lovebirds met at a Halloween party in 2021 and went public with their romance in March 2022 after she confessed her relationship on the season 5 reunion of Selling Sunset.



Stause told host Tan France, "I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary, so they go by they/them. And they are an extremely talented musician."



Later that month, Stause spoke about the couple's "deep connection" and opened up about falling for someone non-binary in a video shared on Instagram.

"I know that some of you won't understand this or agree with this, but for me, it is about the person. It is about their heart. And yes, there's that part of you that's like, what you're attracted to, but for me, I am attracted to masculine energy, and I don't really care what the physical form is," she explained.



Shortly after, Stause and G Flip starred in a music video for the singer's song "GET ME OUTTA HERE," which featured the duo getting hot and heavy in multiple scenes and subsequently went viral online.