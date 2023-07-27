Chrishell Stause Embraces Her Japanese Heritage on Trip to Asia with Partner G Flip: 'I Feel Really Proud'

Stause, who was raised by her adoptive parents, first shared that she is 1/4 Japanese in a cameo on 'Bling Empire'

By
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet

Henry Chandonnet is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in V Magazine, The Daily Dot, Salon, and Document Journal.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 27, 2023 03:37PM EDT
Chrishell Stause Meets Biological Dad
Chrishell Stause. Photo:

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Chrishell Stause is opening up about connecting with her roots. 

On Thursday, the Selling Sunset star, who is 1/4 Japanese, shared some snaps of her recent trip to Japan with her partner, Australian musician G Flip, and opened up about how the trip encouraged her to embrace learning about the culture.

“So sad to leave Japan,” Stause shared in a video posted to her Instagram Story. “We literally had the best trip ever ever ever. Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka.” 

“Nothing will be able to convey how amazing the food was, how lovely the people are, or how impressive the country is run. Although I am only 25% Japanese, I feel really proud to experience this side of my heritage," she wrote.

Chrishell Stause Meets Biological Dad,
Chrishell Stause with her family.

Chrishell Stause/Instagram

Many fans who didn't know Stause had Japanese heritage Stause were left with more questions. A few hours after her initial post, the celebrity real estate agent also shared a cute family photo with more information.

“My Bio dad (pictured here) who I met later in life was born in Kure’ and his mom was raised in Hokkaido,” Stause wrote. “He is half Japanese and half Spanish. My mom’s maiden name was McCormick so I am a mix of European and Irish on her side.” 

Stause first shared her Japanese roots on an episode of Bling Empire in 2022. Chrishell was invited to a hot pot dinner with the show's stars and shared that she wished she knew more about the East Asian dish, but because she was raised by her adoptive parents, she missed out on learning about Japanese cuisine growing up,

She also shared that she was about to meet her dad. “Actually, I’m gonna meet him next week," she told the cast. "I’m meeting my biological father for the first time. Yeah, on Tuesday,” 

Chrishell Stause Meets Biological Dad,
Chrishell Stause.

Araya Doheny/Getty

When not jet-setting with her partner, Stause has recently been enjoying (unofficially) married life. Stause recently had a Las Vegas wedding with G Flip, though she later revealed they did not legally tie the knot. 

“It was probably the best day of my life, and we had so much fun, and it was just super beautiful and super cute,” G Flip told PEOPLE exclusively of their big day. 

“It’ll forever be one of the greatest memories of my life. And we're actually planning to get married every single year," they shared. "I don't know why more people don't do that. Like, it's your person that you spend like every day with. Wouldn't you wanna have a party to celebrate your life every single year? So yeah, we're gonna do it. We're so into it.”

The lovebirds have been sharing glimpses of their romance — from matching couples’ tattoos to some cozy photoshoots.

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

Ahead of their trip, Stause celebrated her 42nd birthday with her Selling Sunset costars, Chelsea Lazkani and Emma Hernan. D

“My birthday isn’t until Friday the 21st but I will be in Japan 😍💃🏻 so my friends surprised me with a little early celebration! I love you guys,” Stause captioned her Instagram post.

Related Articles
Julie Chen-Moonves, host of BIG BROTHER
Julie Chen Moonves Gives First Glimpse of 'Big Brother' Season 25 House: 'Let’s Get This Game Started!'
Christina on the Coast
WATCH: Christina Hall and Husband Josh Dunk in Frigid Ice Bath in Backyard Spa (Exclusive)
Steam Cleaner Tout
Even Professional Cleaners Are Saving ‘Tons of Scrubbing Time’ with This Steam Cleaner That’s 74% Off at Amazon
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards
HGTV Renews ‘The Flipping El Moussas’ amid Heather’s Reduced Role on ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 7
Target Space-Saving Furniture Sale Roundup Tout
Target’s Huge Furniture Sale Includes Thousands of Customer-Loved Finds for Small Spaces — Up to 53% Off
Cactus Mat 2200-35 VIP Cloud Anti-Fatigue Mat
The Best Anti-Fatigue Mat We Tested Is on Sale for Just $28 Today at Amazon
Shark Cordless Vacuum Tout
This Cordless Shark Vacuum with ‘Amazing Suction’ Is Just $100 at Amazon Right Now
Stephen Sondheim attends the New York premiere of 'Merrily We Roll Along' at Regal Union Square Theatre
Stephen Sondheim’s Historic Manhattan Townhouse Lists for $7M - See Inside
Robot Vacuum Tout
This Robot Vacuum Cleaner That ‘Saves a Lot of Time' Is 65% Off at Amazon Right Now
Cordless Vacuum tout
This Cordless Vacuum That ‘Lasts Longer, Is Lighter, and Cleans Better’ Than a Dyson Is Just $60 at Amazon
Yoobure End Table with Charging Station Tout
A 'Functional and Stylish' End Table That Also Charges Your Devices Is on Sale at Amazon
Tens Towels Large Bath Towels Set Tout
10,000+ Amazon Shoppers Just Bought These ‘Super Cozy and Lush’ Bath Towels, and You Can Snag a Set on Sale
Ruggable's Birthday Sale Tout
Rugs of Every Shape, Size, and Style Are Discounted Right Now During Ruggable’s Biggest Sale of the Year
Tori Spelling attends the Los Angeles premiere of Freeform's "Cruel Summer" season 2 at Grace E. Simons Lodge on May 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Tori Spelling's Realtor Responds After She Calls Him Out for Offensive Text About Family's Mold Situation
Wayfair Outdoor Clearance Sale Tout
Wayfair’s Massive Clearance Sale Has Everything You Could Need for Your Outdoor Space — Up to 78% Off
tarek el moussa fitness transformation
Tarek El Moussa Flexes Buff Biceps as He Shows Off His Fitness ‘Transformation’