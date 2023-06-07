Chrishell Stause Reveals Her ‘Favorite Qualities’ About G Flip 1 Month After Their Wedding Announcement

Stause and G Flip announced they had secretly tied the knot in early May

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on June 7, 2023 02:41 PM
G Flip and Chrishell Stause Reveal the Meaning Behind Their Wedding Tattoos: 'It's So Meaningful'
Photo:

 Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Chrishell Stause's love for G Flip knows no bounds.

The Selling Sunset reality star, 41, opened up about her favorite qualities in her spouse after a fan asked her a question during a Q&A on her Instagram Story.

“Okay so this one, too many to answer but the most genuine heart, so talented, the most caring, loving person, loves my dog more than anything in this whole world,” she said on camera before moving it around to show G Flip and her dog Gracie seated beside her.

“Gracie! Look at Gracie’s little bow,” G Flip said in the video while playing with the pup. “Gracie turn around darling. Baby, turn around for the cameras.”

Chrishell Stause Reveals Her Favorite Qualities About Partner G Flip a Month After Surprise Wedding Announcement

Chrishell Stause/Instagram

“I could go on for a million years to be honest,” Stause said, pulling the camera away as her dog went to lick G Flip’s face.

Alongside the question, she wrote, “Hilarious, makes me laugh, constantly, the most thoughtful person, not a mean bone in her body, human, sexy sunshine.” In a separate line, she also teased that the Australian musician “puts up with me and my dumb filters.”

Chrishell Stause Reveals Her Favorite Qualities About Partner G Flip a Month After Surprise Wedding Announcement;

Chrishell Stause/Instagram

PEOPLE confirmed the couple of one year had gotten married after Strause posted an Instagram Reel early last month with a quick picture of them married at the altar.

The clip included a series of sweet photos and videos of the couple throughout their relationship. It ended with a shot of the two sharing a kiss at their surprise wedding. G Flip's new single dedicated to Stause, "Be Your Man," played in the background of the video.

"Love doesn't always go as planned… Sometimes it's immeasurably better," Stause captioned the cute post, plugging her partner's new song that dropped the same day. "If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there. Please go stream! I love you so much @gflip ❤️‍🔥."

G Flip, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, responded with a sweet comment on their spouse's post. "My darling, I adore and love you with all my heart," they wrote. "These are the sweetest words and this is cutest little edit 🥹🥹🥹 You make me so happy ❤️ thank you x."

Later in May, G Flip told PEOPLE that their relationship has continued to remain the same since saying “I do.” 

"We're just living life. We're just two people who spend every day with each other, and we make each other so happy,” they said. “So while this chaos is going around, we're just like doing normal relationship, couple things.” 

G Flip continued, “Hanging on the couch, going to get dinner, seeing our friends. It feels pretty normal to me... it's great finding someone that you just wanna spend every second with and this... Makes you happier. And Chrishell's just f------ so awesome. I just love her so much.”

