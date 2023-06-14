Chrishell Stause Reveals Why She Changed Her Name to Feel More ‘Comfortable’

The ‘Selling Sunset’ star has long used her middle name, Chrishell, publicly, but it's not her birth name

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on June 14, 2023
Chrishell Stause is opening up about the reason why she decided to change her name. 

During an episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast on Tuesday, the Selling Sunset star — whose birth name is Terrina Chrishell Stause — revealed why she chooses to be called by her middle name. 

The show's host Amanda Hirsch’s asks what name Stause calls her partner G Flip at home and how their stage name came about, Stause explains, “So their full name is Georgia Flipo. As a kid, G’s dad was Mr. Flip, so that was the nickname. G obviously didn’t feel comfortable with the name Georgia.” (G Flip identifies is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns.)

Stause continues: “Just the same with my first name — it’s Terrina. I changed it. Everyone’s allowed to change their name for what they’re comfortable with.”

Stause revealed she decided to ditch the name Terrina when she went to college during a Q&A on her Instagram Story in 2021, according to The Sun,

"Full name is Terrina Chrishell Stause (started going by my middle name in college)," she wrote. "I grew up a very uncool kid from a tough childhood. I wanted a clean slate and fresh start. I associated Terrina with the kid everyone made fun of.”

While she had difficulty accepting her first name as a kid, Stause admitted that she appreciates the name now and that she’s “no longer ashamed of where I came from.”

"Now I love my name. But in grade school I wanted my name to be Sarah so bad that once I got lost in the grocery store and when the lady asked my name I said Sarah,” she added.

In a December 2021 interview with Vulture, the luxury realtor explained the meaning behind the name Chrishell after it was brought up in season one of Selling Sunset. 

She told the outlet, when her mother was pregnant with her she “was getting car work done" when she went into labor. "An attendant at the station was helping her and keeping her calm. Obviously she couldn’t drive to the hospital then, so the ambulance came. I made it to the hospital, but she wanted to name me after him." The attendant's name was Chris. "He worked at the Shell station, so she just thought ‘Chris, shell’ — let’s stick them together. And you know, Chrishell was born, quite literally.”

In May, Stause revealed she had officially tied the knot with her partner G Flip after one year of dating. The Netflix star broke the news in an Instagram Reel that featured various photos and videos of the happy couple throughout their relationship. 

"Love doesn't always go as planned… Sometimes it's immeasurably better," Stause captioned the Reel, which ended with a shot of the pair sharing a kiss after their wedding. 

Shortly after revealing she was married, Stause opened up to PEOPLE about the details of the sweet and “small” Las Vegas wedding.

"It was a very small group there with us and some friends and family watching on a live stream," she told PEOPLE. The couple said their “I dos” in a chapel space and even had an Elvis impersonator on hand.

Stause's episode of Not Skinny But Not Fat is out now. Selling Sunset season 6 is streaming on Netflix.

