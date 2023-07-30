Chrishell Stause Enjoys a Night Out in West Hollywood with Newlyweds Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage

Chrishell Stause is the life of the party!

The Selling Sunset star, 42, spent a night out in West Hollywood with newlyweds Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton on Saturday.



The White Lotus actor, 28, and the celebrity hairstylist, 40, walked beside Stause on both sides as the trio was spotted arriving at Craig's Restaurant together.

Stause hit the town sans spouse G Flip in a black snakeskin top and matching leather skirt. She paired the outfit with a snakeskin purse and studded open-toe heels.

Like the reality TV star, Appleton opted for a monochromatic look, sporting a matching chocolate brown set — a cropped long-sleeve button-up and slightly baggy trousers. He topped off the simple look with cream-colored sneakers and a silver chain peeking out from under his top.

Gage also wore a simple fit for the newlyweds’ night out. The You actor wore a retro-inspired checkered top, black pants and black sneakers. Like his hairstylist husband, he accessorized with a simple silver chain.

The couple and Stause’s fun evening comes months after both parties tied the knot earlier this year in Las Vegas.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Stause married Australian musician G Flip, 29, in a small ceremony in May after a year of dating.

The couple first met on Halloween in 2021 when they were both in relationships. After their respective breakups, the now-couple started talking and clicked romantically, going on to confirm their relationship in May 2022 in a reunion episode of Selling Sunset.

Chrishell Stause and spouse G Flip at their Las Vegas wedding in May. Megan Rasmussen

"We just found a lot of similarities, even though people would think we are from, like, different corners of the world,” G Flip said about their now-wife during an episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast. “We find ourselves so similar sometimes."

Gage and Appleton, meanwhile, also married in a Las Vegas ceremony earlier this year.

A month after confirming his relationship with Gage during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in March, Appleton attended the Daily Front Row Fashion L.A. Awards — where he won hair artist of the year — with the actor.

At the Los Angeles event, the couple sparked marriage rumors with matching rings on their left hands, and Appleton gave the Euphoria actor a shoutout during his acceptance speech. "Thank you to Lukas for being my rock and putting up with me," he said. "And making me feel perfect when I know I'm not."

Gage then confirmed that the couple had tied the knot in an Instagram post, which he cheekily captioned with a Nicki Minaj lyric: "ring finger where the rock is."

Newlyweds Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton attend the Daily Front Row's 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in April, where Appleton gave Gage a shoutout in his acceptance speech. Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Their Las Vegas ceremony was not only officiated by Kim Kardashian but also featured a special performance of “You're Still the One” from Shania Twain herself.

A few days later, Appleton shared that he and Gage got matching "4.22" tattoos to commemorate their spring wedding.

"What happens in Vegas 🎲," the celebrity hairstylist captioned a photo of the new ink.