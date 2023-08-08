Chrishell Stause and G Flip Share a 'Sneaky Kiss' at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Chrishell Stause and G Flip are in their lover era!

Just days after taking a trip to Japan, the couple made sure to enjoy one last date together in Los Angeles before the musician, 29, embarks on the Drummer Australian Tour. The television personality, 42, revealed on her Instagram Story that they marked the occasion by attending Taylor Swift's latest stop on the Eras Tour.

"So G has the last flight out to Australia, but I am dragging G to a Taylor Swift – not dragging – You're excited," she explained in a video that showed the two sitting in the backseat of a vehicle filled with luggage. After the Australian performer shared that she was "so there," Stause gave a look at her friendship bracelets made to hand out at the concert and praised her partner for her commitment.

"Literally going from the concert, there's all the gear, straight to the concert. she said. "Here we go."

For the highly anticipated concert, Stause wore a bright blue fringe dress that was paired with a denim jean jacket. G Flip opted for a more casual ensemble that included a silver necklace and a black blouse. The performer gave a look at their outfits as she showcased their seats at the concert and expressed, "What is going on? That is madness."

After the concert got started, both Stause and G Flip shared clips of Swift's performance that included videos of them singing along to the songs "Cruel Summer", "You Need to Calm Down," and "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together."

The two were also accompanied at the concert by Stause's Selling Sunset co-star Emma Hernan, Colton Underwood, Jordan C. Brown, and Shannon Storms Beador.

Before ending the night, they celebrated the experience with a kiss that was shared on both of their Instagram Stories. G Flip shared the sweet moment along with the text, "Last sneaky kiss at Tay before I'm off to the airport. "

Shortly before tying the knot in May, the singer celebrated their romance by penning a tribute to Stause on International Women’s Day.

"Happy international women's day to this beautiful woman," they wrote. "Such a boss, so caring and loving, has the highest pain tolerance known to the human kind, has loved me proudly and unconditionally even though she knew it would bring a lot of noise and opinions to her life."

G Flip continued: "Always down for a good time and you could dress her in a plastic bag and she'd make it look hot. YEAH BABY"

