Chrishell Stause's Dating History: From Matthew Morrison to G Flip

Chrishell Stause has had a number of public romances.

The former All My Children actress and star of Netflix’s reality series Selling Sunset famously dated her costar (and boss) Jason Oppenheim, though their relationship ended after five months.

Following their split, Stause started seeing Australian singer G Flip. The pair went public with their romance in May 2022, and one year later, got married during a surprise Las Vegas wedding.

"Love doesn't always go as planned… Sometimes it's immeasurably better," Stause captioned a video reel of her and G Flip on Instagram, revealing their wedding news.

Prior to her romance with G Flip, Stause was linked to other public figures like Glee’s Matthew Morrison and professional dancer Keo Motsepe. She was also married to This Is Us actor Justin Hartley for two years before she says he “blindsided” her with a divorce via text message.

Here’s a look back at Chrishell Stause’s dating history.

Matthew Morrison

Stause dated Glee star Matthew Morrison in 2006, and the couple were together for about a year before becoming engaged. However, by December 2007, they had called it quits.

“I didn’t do it for the right reasons,” Morrison told Cosmopolitan of the engagement in 2013, per Page Six. “We’d been going out for a year or so. … I was thinking, ‘This is the age when I should probably start having kids, so this is what I should do.’ But after I did it, I immediately felt in my heart it wasn’t right. My instant thought was, ‘What did you just do?’. "

During the first season of Selling Sunset, Stause called out Morrison for their past romance. After referencing how unhappy she was while in a certain relationship at age 25, the reality star told cameras, "Yeah you can Google that! You were a d---! Sorry!"

Despite the harsh words, in her 2022 memoir Under Construction, Stause wrote that she and Morrison can “laugh about it all now."

Graham Bunn

After breaking off her engagement with Morrison, Stause began dating professional basketball player Graham Bunn. Soon into their relationship, Stause was approached by ABC to appear on The Bachelorette, and the couple decided to end things so she could pursue the opportunity.

"I gotta give Chrishell all the credit in the world,” Bunn said during a 2021 appearance on Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast. “She came to me — and I don't know if it broke any kind of legal agreement — but she said, 'Look, this is what's going on in my life. I feel like this is what's best for me and I want to pursue this avenue if it comes for me.' And I wished her well!"

Bunn went on to compete in DeAnna Pappas's season of The Bachelorette, and following his own time on the show, he and Stause reconnected and dated for two years.

"She taught me a lot," he added during his Click Bait interview. "And I'm proud of her and I'm proud of her to this day.”

Justin Hartley

Stause met This Is Us actor Justin Hartley in passing when they were both starring in soap operas, but they were formally introduced in 2013 and hit it off right away.

"The next day, I texted my friend: 'I found him,’ ” Stause told PEOPLE about their first date.

The couple became engaged in 2016 and got married in 2017 at the Calamigos Ranch in Malibu. In November 2019, Hartley filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Stause later revealed that Hartley informed her of the divorce via text message.

Six months later, Hartley was spotted kissing his former Young and the Restless costar Sofia Pernas, and a source confirmed their relationship to PEOPLE. The pair later married in March 2021.

Hartley and Stause’s marriage — as well as the fallout from their divorce — was depicted on Selling Sunset. Midway through season 3, Stause revealed she was blindsided by the divorce.

"I'm just kind of in shock with it all,” the reality star said through tears during the August 2020 episode. “I'm trying to keep it together, but it's just a lot all at once 'cause everybody in the whole world knows, like at the same time that I knew.”



On season 4 of Selling Sunset, Stause said she had found “closure” from her relationship with Hartley.

"I wish them the best,” she said in a confessional. “You know, I think that it actually, if anything, it felt good to know that. It felt like a little bit of closure."

Keo Motsepe

While competing on season 29 of Dancing with the Stars, Stause met professional dancer Keo Motsepe. They were not dance partners on the show, but struck up a romance behind the scenes and made their relationship public in December 2020.

A week after making things Instagram official, Stause opened up about her new relationship on former Bachelor star Nick Viall’s Viall Files podcast, saying that Motsepe was “the best.”

The relationship lasted less than three months, and the couple split in February 2021.

In her 2022 memoir Under Construction, Stause seemingly referenced Motsepe saying, “I did fall for another love bomber not long after my divorce, and we were quickly heading toward real commitment. He was a tall dancer, and he started off as this amazing, positive, generous guy. I took him home for Christmas to meet my family. After the honeymoon phase, though, things took a turn.”

Jason Oppenheim

In July 2021, it was revealed that Stause was dating her Selling Sunset costar and boss Jason Oppenheim. After Stause shared photos of the couple on vacation in Italy, Oppenheim confirmed their relationship to PEOPLE.

"Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship," he said at the time. "I care about her deeply and we are very happy together."

The couple made their red carpet debut a month later at the Los Angeles premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

In October 2021, Stause told Bustle that her relationship with Oppenheim was a “slow-burn.”

“I became best friends with someone platonically before it started to become romantic, so I just think that over time we both were surprised by it,” she said.

After five months of dating publicly, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE in December 2021 that Stause and Oppenheim had broken up. Later that same day, the pair released individual statements, citing their "different wants regarding a family" as the reason for the split.

"While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another," Oppenheim wrote. "She was the most amazing girlfriend I've ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life."

In a since-deleted post, Stause wrote, "Men have the luxury of time that women don't and that's justthe way it goes ... I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind."

G Flip

Stause first met Australian singer G Flip, who identifies as non-binary, on Halloween in 2021. They were both with ex-partners at the time but found they had a lot of similarities, the singer revealed on the PEOPLE Everyday Podcast.

In March 2022, Stause and G Flip began sharing photos of each other on social media. During the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion (which aired that May), Stause confirmed their relationship to host Tan France.

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me,” she said. “Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary, so they go by they/them. And they are an extremely talented musician."

Later that month, Stause spoke about the couple's "deep connection" and opened up about falling for someone non-binary in a video shared on Instagram.

"I know that some of you won't understand this or agree with this but for me, it is about the person. It is about their heart. And yes, there's that part of you that's like, what you're attracted to, but for me, I am attracted to masculine energy and I don't really care what the physical form is," she explained.

Shortly after, Stause and G Flip starred in a music video for the singer's song "GET ME OUTTA HERE," which featured the duo getting hot and heavy in multiple scenes.

In the months that followed, the couple continued to support each other publicly and share glimpses into their romance on social media. In honor of their first anniversary in March 2023, G Flip shared a love song they wrote about Stause.

In May, Stause and G Flip surprised fans by announcing they had tied the knot during a sweet and "small" Las Vegas wedding.

"It was a very small group there with us and some friends and family watching on a live stream," the Selling Sunset star told PEOPLE of the big day.

"They found love together in an unexpected place but nothing has ever felt more real to them," a source added of their decision to wed.

