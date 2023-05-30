Chrishell Stause Clarifies She Is ‘Pro Shroom and Weed’ After Accusing Costar of Drug Use

Stause clarified her stance on Twitter Monday after a 'Selling Sunset' scene in which she calls Nicole Young "cracked out" garnered attention from fans

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on May 30, 2023 02:49 PM
Nicole Young Chrishell Stause - Selling Sunset
Photo:

Steven Simione/FilmMagic;Araya Doheny/Getty

Chrishell Stause is setting the record straight when it comes to her opinions on recreational drug use. 

In a tweet shared on Monday, the Selling Sunset star, 41, told her Twitter followers that “this is a pro shroom and weed account” followed by a mushroom emoji. She also posted a screenshot of the tweet on her Instagram Story the same day. 

The clarification comes after Stause accused her costar Nicole Young of acting “cracked out” and being on drugs in a season 6 episode of the hit Netflix show. Stause made the comment in front of the other Oppenheim Group agents while on a girls trip in Palm Springs, Calif. 

Her tweet continued, “I ONLY care when someone I thought was a friend plots a takeover-takes a shot and misses. “Free base off your desk for all I care. That being said, please trip responsibly.”

Chrishell Stause's Stance on Drugs

During the show's new season, which dropped May 19, viewers watched Stause’s feud with Young hit its boiling point after Young accused Stause of taking credit for two of her listings almost three years ago. Young also made it clear she thought Stause was receiving special treatment from their boss Jason Oppenheim — who both of the agents previously dated. 

In addition to denying taking credit for Young’s listings, Stause added fuel to the fire by posting screenshots of a private conversation she shared with Young last June to prove the pair were once friendly. In the caption, Stause dedicated the post to “those who love facts.”

"Hey Lady!" Young writes before telling Stause that she’s been asked to become a full-time cast member on the show. Young was an agent at the Oppenheim Group for almost a decade but only joined the cast for season 6.

She continues: "Wanted to see if I could take you out to lunch or happy hour sometime this week so I can pick your brain about the countless questions I have about the logistics of the show and also just get your advice on many things show/production related?"

Stause's responses to her now-rival appear friendly: "Ahhhh Nicole! That's great! Yeah of course!" The two then discuss lunch plans and the possibility of inviting all of the Oppenheim Group agents to dine with them. "So down!!!" Young responds.

A source told PEOPLE last week that the lunch never happened.

Chrishell Stause, Nicole Young, Mary Fitzgerald in season 6 of Selling Sunset

Courtesy of Netflix

Their relationship left off on a sour note at the end of season 6 and the two are currently still heated about the feud. In an exclusive interview in May, Young opened up to PEOPLE about how it felt to be accused of being on drugs.


Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.


"When she first said it, I felt like I'd just been hit by a train. I was so shocked," Young recalls. "I was like a deer in headlights. It took me a moment to even process what she had said, and I was gutted. I was just absolutely gutted."

Young said the first thing she did was call her husband Brandon after she "bawled" her eyes out.

"He was kind of the one to talk me off the ledge and just bring me back down to earth," she told PEOPLE. "He was like, 'Okay, this is what you should do. Get a drug test first thing tomorrow.' He was my lifesaver in that scenario."

She adds that the whole ordeal was "really tough" and that rewatching the scene was "just as difficult."

Related Articles
G Flip and Chrishell Stause Reveal the Meaning Behind Their Wedding Tattoos: 'It's So Meaningful'
G Flip and Chrishell Stause Reveal What Their Wedding Tattoos Say and Where They Are
Amazon Outdoor Entertaining Deals Tout
Amazon's Memorial Day Deals on Outdoor Entertaining Essentials Are Impressive — Up to 50% Off
FABULETTA 24 Kpa Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon’s Best-Selling Stick Vacuum Is on Sale for $110 This Memorial Day
BLACK+DECKER Air Conditioner Tout
This ‘Quiet’ and ‘Powerful’ Portable Air Conditioner Has a $130 Discount at Amazon for Memorial Day
Glenn Close Celeb IOU
WATCH: Glenn Close Surprises Her Longtime Friend and Mental Health Advocate with a Modular Home (Exclusive)
EIOEIR Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This Cordless Vacuum Is 'Just as Good' as a Dyson, According to Amazon Shoppers — and It's on Sale for $64
Nicole Young Says She Was âAbsolutely Guttedâ When Chrishell Stause Accused Her of Doing Drugs on âSelling Sunsetâ
Chrishell Stause Asks Fans to ‘Keep It Fun’ After Nicole Young Receives Death Threats Amid Feud
Tina Turner and Stephen Sills
Tina Turner's Longtime Designer and Friend Remembers 'Magical' Star and Decorating Her French Villa (Exclusive)
Chrishell Stause, Nicole Young
DMs Chrishell Stause Published with Nicole Young Don't Tell Full Story of Feud, Says Source (Exclusive)
tina turner Steinfels estate
Inside the $76 Million Switzerland Home Where Tina Turner Spent Her Peaceful Final Years with Erwin Bach
MDW Wayfair Roundup Tout
Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale Is Massive — and Out of 10,000+ Deals, These Are the 45 Best
HGTV sale of the "Brady Bunch House" in Los Angeles.
HGTV to List 'Brady Bunch' House, Restored to Be Exact Replica of the Sitcom, for $5.5 Million
Furniture Roundup: Storage Supplies
Need More Storage Space? This Clever Furniture Will Do the Trick — and It's All Up to 44% Off at Amazon
Beyonce, Jay-Z
Beyoncé and JAY-Z Buy $200 Million Home, Most Expensive Sale in California History: Source
Rubbermaid Reveal Scrubber Tout
This Power Scrubber That Cleans Grout, Tiles, and Baseboards ‘Does All the Work’ for Just $20
nuLOOM Monique Floral Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug Tout
The 11 Best Deals on Outdoor Area Rugs at Amazon That'll Bring Patios to Life — Starting at $29