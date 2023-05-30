Chrishell Stause is setting the record straight when it comes to her opinions on recreational drug use.

In a tweet shared on Monday, the Selling Sunset star, 41, told her Twitter followers that “this is a pro shroom and weed account” followed by a mushroom emoji. She also posted a screenshot of the tweet on her Instagram Story the same day.

The clarification comes after Stause accused her costar Nicole Young of acting “cracked out” and being on drugs in a season 6 episode of the hit Netflix show. Stause made the comment in front of the other Oppenheim Group agents while on a girls trip in Palm Springs, Calif.

Her tweet continued, “I ONLY care when someone I thought was a friend plots a takeover-takes a shot and misses. “Free base off your desk for all I care. That being said, please trip responsibly.”



During the show's new season, which dropped May 19, viewers watched Stause’s feud with Young hit its boiling point after Young accused Stause of taking credit for two of her listings almost three years ago. Young also made it clear she thought Stause was receiving special treatment from their boss Jason Oppenheim — who both of the agents previously dated.

In addition to denying taking credit for Young’s listings, Stause added fuel to the fire by posting screenshots of a private conversation she shared with Young last June to prove the pair were once friendly. In the caption, Stause dedicated the post to “those who love facts.”



"Hey Lady!" Young writes before telling Stause that she’s been asked to become a full-time cast member on the show. Young was an agent at the Oppenheim Group for almost a decade but only joined the cast for season 6.

She continues: "Wanted to see if I could take you out to lunch or happy hour sometime this week so I can pick your brain about the countless questions I have about the logistics of the show and also just get your advice on many things show/production related?"

Stause's responses to her now-rival appear friendly: "Ahhhh Nicole! That's great! Yeah of course!" The two then discuss lunch plans and the possibility of inviting all of the Oppenheim Group agents to dine with them. "So down!!!" Young responds.

A source told PEOPLE last week that the lunch never happened.

Courtesy of Netflix

Their relationship left off on a sour note at the end of season 6 and the two are currently still heated about the feud. In an exclusive interview in May, Young opened up to PEOPLE about how it felt to be accused of being on drugs.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



"When she first said it, I felt like I'd just been hit by a train. I was so shocked," Young recalls. "I was like a deer in headlights. It took me a moment to even process what she had said, and I was gutted. I was just absolutely gutted."

Young said the first thing she did was call her husband Brandon after she "bawled" her eyes out.

"He was kind of the one to talk me off the ledge and just bring me back down to earth," she told PEOPLE. "He was like, 'Okay, this is what you should do. Get a drug test first thing tomorrow.' He was my lifesaver in that scenario."

She adds that the whole ordeal was "really tough" and that rewatching the scene was "just as difficult."

