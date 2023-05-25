Chrishell Stause Asks Fans to ‘Keep It Fun’ After Nicole Young Receives Death Threats Amid Feud

Chrishell Stause is speaking out after learning that her Selling Sunset costar Nicole Young has been receiving death threats from fans.

On Thursday morning, the A Rose for Her Grave actress posted a lengthy message on her Instagram Story addressing the threats Young has gotten as a result of their very public feud. The rivalry between the two was documented throughout season 6, which dropped on Netflix last Friday.

“It’s been brought to my attention that Nicole’s camp is reporting receiving death threats to several outlets,” Stause wrote on her Story. “Being on a reality show on such a huge platform makes for an influx of feedback and I am certainly not a stranger to death threats after 6 seasons.”

She continued: “Your opinions help make this show what it is & clearly I have my own. But let's keep it fun please.”



Their feud goes back three years ago when Young claims Stause took credit for two of her listings and never apologized or acknowledged it. Later in the season during a heated argument between the rivals, Stause accused Young of acting “cracked out” and being on drugs while on a girls trip in Palm Springs, Calif. with the other Oppenheim Group agents.

In another blow to her costar, Stause recently shared screenshots of a private conversation between the two on Instagram in an effort to show fans the “facts” and prove they were once friendly. However, a source revealed to PEOPLE that there is more to their relationship history than the DMs show.



“The girls have been feuding for years about the listing that Chrishell took credit for,” the source told PEOPLE exclusively, adding that Young was “extending an olive branch” to Stause by letting her know she was going to be on the show “after a long time of arguing and disagreements.”

While the screenshots Stause posted appear to show a friendly conversation between the two — with Stause even seeming open to lunch with Young and the “O Girls” — the source said Chrishell "never texted her [Young] back or spoke to her after those text exchanges. And certainly never gave her any advice."

“Nicole saw Chrishell and the girls out for lunch a few weeks later where she was not invited,” the source added.



While she may have her drama with Stause, Young opened up about which Oppenheim Group agents are her “ride or dies” during an exclusive interview with PEOPLE earlier this month.

She said she's always been close with Amanza Smith and Mary Fitzgerald ever since she became an agent at the Oppenheim Group over a decade ago. She's also still good friends with her ex Jason, who she's known for "15 years now," and his twin brother Brett.

"I go back with all four of those people," she said.

