Chrishell Stause Has Early 42nd Birthday Celebration with 'Selling Sunset' Costars in Beverly Hills

Chrishell Stause is being showered with birthday love by her Selling Sunset costars.

On Tuesday, Stause revealed that Emma Hernan and Chelsea Lazkani, plus some other pals, had surprised her with some early birthday celebrations in Beverly Hills ahead of her turning 42.

“My birthday isn’t until Friday the 21st but I will be in Japan 😍💃🏻 so my friends surprised me with a little early celebration! I love you guys 🥹🥹,” Stause captioned the Instagram post, which featured a series of snapshots of the celebrations at the Beverly Hills Hotel and its Pool & Cabana Cafe.

“If anyone is reading this and hates getting older-I am here to tell you embrace it!!” the actress continued. “We only get one life-and if you didn’t have a birthday…think of the alternative😨 Birthdays are the best! Can’t WAIT to be celebrating with my love in Japan!!! 1st time going!🤗#Birthday #sellingsunset #Bdaygirl #japan #Squad.”

In the first photo from the carousel, Stause posed with a mini dessert plate with the words “Happy Birthday Chrishell” written on it in chocolate. Meanwhile, next to the plate were three personalized lattes featuring impressive designs of Stause with her friends and her spouse G Flip.



Other photos showed the actress posing with her friends and costars, while a video in the carousel showed the group laughing as they enjoyed drinks together at a table. Commenting on the post, G Flip, 29, who Stause is heading to Japan with, wrote, “Well aren’t you the cutest hottest lil snack.”

For her festivities, Stause sported a white cut-out mini dress with a halter neck and a pair of gold heels. Hernan, 31, added a pop of color with a light blue strappy dress with a ruffle design, while Lazkani, 30, rocked a silver metallic top and skirt co-ord with a pair of perspex heels.

"Yay!!!! Best day ever for our fav girl! So happy we (semi) surprised you!!!!😂😂😂 I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!! 😍😍😍😍 #BESTIEFORLIFE 🥳🥳🥳,” wrote Hernan in the comments section.



Chrishell Stause Has Early 42nd Birthday Celebration with Selling Sunset Costars in Beverly Hills. Chrishell Stause/Instagram

“My love language ‘celebrating people I love’ love you so much ♾️❤️❤️❤️,” added Lazkani, who joined the hit Netflix series in season 5.

Stause’s ex, costar and boss at The Oppenheim Group, Jason Oppenheim, also shared his birthday wishes for the realtor in the comments section, writing, “Happy early bday just in case I forget to call you on your actually bday! (But I’ll remember!).”

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

The actress was recently reunited with G Flip, who is non-binary and uses "they/them" pronouns, after the Australian musician returned from their home country, where they were performing, meeting fans and promoting their new album Drummer.

Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend the SiriusXM Studios Interview. Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Back in May, the couple announced that they had gotten married after one year of dating in a surprise Las Vegas wedding complete with an Elvis impersonator.

"Love doesn't always go as planned… Sometimes it's immeasurably better. “ Stause captioned the Instagram Reel revealing the news on May 11. The Reel was also set to G Flip's song that they wrote about Stause titled "Be Your Man".

