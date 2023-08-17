Chris Young Shows Off 60-Lb. Weight Loss: 'Still Not Done'

Chris Young is making strides in his weight loss journey.

On Wednesday, the country music star, 38, posted a mirror selfie on Instagram showing off his new physique after dropping 60 lbs.

“This year has been dedicated to a lot of work on myself. Music wise AND in the gym,” he captioned the post. “Still not done, but down 60 pounds so yeah… Gonna leave this here #cheers #fitnessmotivation.”

Young received tons of praise from fans in the comments section, including messages from fellow country singers.

“Good job man! 🙌” Chuck Wicks wrote, while Michael Ray added, “Keep kicking ass bro! Proud of ya man.”

Dusty Black also commented, ”Proud of you buddy👏”

Chris Young. Jeff Johnson

Young has been documenting how often he goes to the gym on social media over the past year.

Earlier this week, he posted another selfie on Instagram, letting his followers know that he hit the gym before his concert while on tour.

"Shoutout to everyone at @planetfitness in West Chester, OH for the pre show workout today! #letsgo," he wrote.

Back in January, the Grammy-nominated singer shared the secrets behind his weight loss transformation, which he started early fall 2022.

"I've been cooking my own food a lot more," Young told PEOPLE. "I wasn't taking the time to [cook for myself]. I'm also working out a little bit more."

