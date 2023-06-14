Chris Stapleton Tells Heckler at His Concert to 'Get the Hell Out' with Wife Morgane's Support

The snafu went down at Stapleton's Saturday concert at Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts

By
Published on June 14, 2023 12:40AM EDT
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Chris Stapleton performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Chris Stapleton. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Chris Stapleton is as sweet as strawberry wine — until somebody gives him a reason not to be.

During a recent concert at Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts over the weekend, the country star had an audience member removed from the venue for heckling.

According to videos shared by an attendee via Twitter, someone in the crowd began booing Stapleton, 45, and his wife Morgane, 40, during the show. "This is silly," she told the audience.

"These people paid good money to have a good time," said the Grammy winner, speaking directly to the heckler. "You did too, and if this is what you think is a good time, get the hell out."

Another video from the concert shows a man, presumably the heckler, getting escorted out of the amphitheater.

Stapleton's currently in the midst of his All-American Road Show Tour, which continues Wednesday in Spokane, Washington and will make stops in cities including Denver, Baltimore, Nashville, Toronto, Memphis, Houston, Austin and more before wrapping in Dallas on Oct. 28.

Last week, the musician postponed a concert in Syracuse, New York due to the devastating Canada wildfires that resulted in poor air quality throughout several areas of the United States.

"Due to the ongoing air conditions in the greater Syracuse area, tomorrow night’s show at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview will be rescheduled to a later date," wrote Stapleton's reps on Instagram.

Chris Stapleton and Morgane Stapleton attend the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Chris and Morgane Stapleton. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

"All previously purchased tickets for the original date will be honored for the new date," continued the statement. "We expect to have an update by mid-day Friday, June 9th."

Last month, Stapleton won entertainer of the year at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards and dedicated the honor to his and Morgane's five kids: Ada, Waylon, Macon, Samuel and another son, whose name has not been revealed.

"I never thought of myself as somebody who'd win this award. I'm so grateful for each and every person who works so hard to make us able to do what we do — my wife Morgane, thank you," he said in his acceptance speech.

"I"m really at a loss of what to say, but I want to say, my kids sitting at home, they give up a lot of my time, a lot of my wife's time so we can do this," he concluded. "This is for them."

Related Articles
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Portofino
Jeff Bezos and Fiancée Lauren Sánchez Enjoy An Evening Walk In Portofino, Italy
Chris Hemsworth Calls Chris Evans His 'Favorite Chris' in Birthday Tribute
Chris Hemsworth Jokes Costar Chris Evans Is His 'Favorite Chris' in Silly Birthday Tribute
Chris Hemsworth attends the Netflix's "Extraction 2" New York premiere
Chris Hemsworth Says Kids 'Loved' His 'Extraction 2' Stunts: 'They Wanted to Jump In' (Exclusive)
NFL's Isaac Rochell and TikToker Wife Allison Kuch Reveal They're Expecting Their First Baby
NFL's Isaac Rochell and TikToker Wife Allison Kuch Expecting First Baby Together: 'Can't Wait'
EXTRACTION 2
Chris Hemsworth Talks Getting Lit on Fire in 'Extraction 2': I Was 'Shaking My Head' at Pitch (Exclusive)
Stella Spelling, Tori Spelling, Beau Spelling, Dean McDermott, Finn Spelling, and Hattie Spelling
Dean McDermott and Wife Tori Spelling Enjoy 'Inspiring' Night Out with Four of Their Kids at Gala
Cody and Erika Gifford Pregnant
Cody Gifford's Pregnant Wife Erika Shows Off Maternity Style in Black Gown — See Her Bump!
Jeremy Renner attends to celebrate the upcoming launch of Marvel Studios' "Hawkeye" at Curzon Hoxton on November 11, 2021 in London, England. A six-episode event that debuts Nov 24 on Disney+
Jeremy Renner Celebrates Eventful Weekend of 'Love and Laughter' 5 Months After Snowplow Accident
Avril Lavigne and Miranda Lambert perform on stage during day two of CMA Fest 2023
Miranda Lambert Surprises CMA Fest Audience with Avril Lavigne Duets: 'My New Bestie'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Misa Hylton
Diddy and Ex Misa Have Positive Exchange After She Seemingly Shared Grievances: 'I Love You Queen'
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini
Fans Think Kelsea Ballerini FaceTimed Boyfriend Chase Stokes During Sam Hunt Set: Watch
Padma Lakshmi attends the Full BloomThe 2023 Moth Ball Honoring Hasan Minha
Padma Lakshmi Dances with ‘Top Chef’ Colleagues as She Says Goodbye to the Show
Railbird
Zach Bryan! Sheryl Crow! Charley Crockett! All the Best Performance Photos from Railbird 2023 (Exclusive)
Tony Evans Jr. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qGLfvN2vIjQ
Tony Evans Jr. Recalls a Time When He Didn’t 'Need Somebody' — but Not Anymore (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiance
90 Day's Tyray Is 'Disappointed' After Sending Up to $100 a Month to 'Carmella,' Who's Been Catfishing Him
Walker Hayes Late Daughters Gravestone
Walker Hayes Shares Graveside Photo as Family Remembers Late Daughter on Anniversary of Her Death