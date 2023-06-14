Chris Stapleton is as sweet as strawberry wine — until somebody gives him a reason not to be.

During a recent concert at Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts over the weekend, the country star had an audience member removed from the venue for heckling.

According to videos shared by an attendee via Twitter, someone in the crowd began booing Stapleton, 45, and his wife Morgane, 40, during the show. "This is silly," she told the audience.

"These people paid good money to have a good time," said the Grammy winner, speaking directly to the heckler. "You did too, and if this is what you think is a good time, get the hell out."

Another video from the concert shows a man, presumably the heckler, getting escorted out of the amphitheater.

Stapleton's currently in the midst of his All-American Road Show Tour, which continues Wednesday in Spokane, Washington and will make stops in cities including Denver, Baltimore, Nashville, Toronto, Memphis, Houston, Austin and more before wrapping in Dallas on Oct. 28.

Last week, the musician postponed a concert in Syracuse, New York due to the devastating Canada wildfires that resulted in poor air quality throughout several areas of the United States.

"Due to the ongoing air conditions in the greater Syracuse area, tomorrow night’s show at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview will be rescheduled to a later date," wrote Stapleton's reps on Instagram.

Chris and Morgane Stapleton. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

"All previously purchased tickets for the original date will be honored for the new date," continued the statement. "We expect to have an update by mid-day Friday, June 9th."



Last month, Stapleton won entertainer of the year at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards and dedicated the honor to his and Morgane's five kids: Ada, Waylon, Macon, Samuel and another son, whose name has not been revealed.

"I never thought of myself as somebody who'd win this award. I'm so grateful for each and every person who works so hard to make us able to do what we do — my wife Morgane, thank you," he said in his acceptance speech.

"I"m really at a loss of what to say, but I want to say, my kids sitting at home, they give up a lot of my time, a lot of my wife's time so we can do this," he concluded. "This is for them."

