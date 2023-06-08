Chris Stapleton Postpones Outdoor New York Concert Due to Poor Air Quality Caused by Canada Wildfires

The air quality index in Syracuse, New York was reportedly measured at an "unhealthy" level of 164 on Thursday morning

By
Published on June 8, 2023 02:25 PM
Chris Stapleton performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023
Chris Stapleton. Photo:

Kevin Winter/Getty

Due to the devastating Canada wildfires going on at the moment and poor air quality throughout several areas of the United States, Chris Stapleton has postponed an outdoor concert.

The Grammy-winning 45-year-old country star's team took to Instagram on Wednesday to let fans know he wouldn't be able to go on stage in Syracuse, New York as planned that night.

"Due to the ongoing air conditions in the greater Syracuse area, tomorrow night’s show at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview will be rescheduled to a later date," wrote Stapleton's reps.

"All previously purchased tickets for the original date will be honored for the new date," continued the statement. "We expect to have an update by mid-day Friday, June 9th."

As of June 7, there are 423 active fires across Canada — 246 of them out of control, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

According to the New York Times, a storm system swirling off the coast of Nova Scotia in recent days forced the smoke from these fires south into the United States, and then east — toward some of the most densely populated areas in the country.

New York City has an air quality alert in effect for the five boroughs as well as Long Island, the Hudson Valley and parts of Connecticut. Plus, a "red flag warning" has been issued for much of New Jersey because of an elevated fire risk.

On Thursday morning, Syracuse.com reported that local officials claimed the air in Central New York is starting to clear, but it's still considered "unhealthy." At that time, the air quality index was measured at 164.

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: Chris Stapleton accepts the Entertainer of the Year award onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Chris Stapleton. Theo Wargo/Getty

Stapleton is currently in the midst of a North American tour, and his next show is scheduled for Friday at Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts. His tour is set to make stops in cities including Denver, Baltimore, Nashville, Toronto, Memphis, Houston, Austin, Dallas and more through October.

Last month, he won entertainer of the year at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards and dedicated the honor to his and wife Morgane's five kids: Ada, Waylon, Macon, Samuel and another son, whose name has not been revealed.

"I never thought of myself as somebody who'd win this award. I'm so grateful for each and every person who works so hard to make us able to do what we do — my wife Morgane, thank you," said Stapleton in his acceptance speech.

"I"m really at a loss of what to say, but I want to say, my kids sitting at home, they give up a lot of my time, a lot of my wife's time so we can do this," he concluded. "This is for them."

