Chris Pratt Shares Rare Photos with Son Jack, 10, as They Visit Dodgers Stadium: 'What a Day!'

Chris Pratt is having a ball with his son Jack!

On Monday, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor, 44, posted a series of photos to his Instagram from his day at the Los Angeles Dodgers game with his 10-year-old son Jack. In the photos, Pratt posed with his son, who wore a jersey with their last name on the back.

"What a day! Jack and I got to hit the mound together, eat our bodyweight in Dodger Dogs and delivered the game opening announcement!" the proud father captioned his post.

"Thank you @claytonkershaw for asking me to throw yesterday's pitch for faith and family day, what an honor! ⚾️ Let's go Dodgers!"

Pratt shares his son Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris, 46. He is also dad to daughters Lyla, 2, and Eloise, 14 months, who he shares with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, 33.

At the premiere of the Super Mario Bros. Movie, Pratt told PEOPLE that Jack "really freaked out" when he saw his dad bring the iconic video game character to the big screen.

"He saw it already and he's thrilled. He loves it," said Pratt. "He took all his friends and he really freaked out. My daughter's a little too young to see it, but when they do see it, hopefully, they'll think their dad is cool."

Back in 2021, the actor was asked by Ellen DeGeneres if Jack had seen any of his movies. Pratt noted he "sees 'em all," before joking: "Even the ones he shouldn't see. He's a great critic. He started to become a bit of a movie buff."

At the time, he said that he and Jack "watch movies all the time," adding, "That's our thing that we do."

In November 2022, Faris spoke to PEOPLE about co-parenting Jack with Pratt and Schwarzenegger Pratt. "We're all getting much closer, and I so appreciate that," said Faris. "They're very protective of me, and I want to be very protective of them. I so appreciate their support."

Faris had particularly high praise for Schwarzenegger Pratt, who is "awesome," continued the former Mom star. "She's just on top of it. I love how she is with Jack."