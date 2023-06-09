Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Celebrate 4 Years of Marriage: ‘I Love Life with You’

The couple returned to their wedding venue in Montecito, California to mark the milestone

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

Published on June 9, 2023 08:02 AM
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger. Photo:

Chris Pratt Instagram

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are celebrating four years of marriage. 

The couple marked the milestone on Thursday by returning to their wedding venue and sharing sweet tributes to each other on social media. 

Alongside a snapshot of the pair smiling at the luxury San Ysidro Ranch in California, Pratt, 43, wrote, “Happy Anniversary!! Mom and dads first night away in three years. Back to the spot where we said “I do!” Love you honey!”

Meanwhile, Schwarzenegger, 33, shared a cute carousel of pictures of the couple’s wedding picturesque venue in Montecito, complete with greenery and florals, as well as selfies of the pair on the beach. 

“Came back to the place where it all happened ♥️ happy anniversary to my love angel face. I love life with you ♥️,” the author captioned the post. 

Schwarzenegger’s mother Maria Shriver was quick to congratulate the couple on their anniversary.

“Love this love you both love being inspired by your love love watching how you treat each other laugh with each other respect one another love becomes you bravo ❤️,” wrote the 67-year-old, while Katherine’s brother Patrick Schwarzenegger commented with a single heart emoji. 

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor also appeared to have gifted his wife with a bouquet of colorful flowers, including white roses, and a card reading, “Happy Anniversary my love.”

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger return to their wedding venue.

Katherine Schwarzenegger Instagram

Pratt and Schwarzenegger tied the knot on 8 June, 2019 in front of guests including Shriver, her father Arnold Schwarzenegger and Rob Lowe and his sons Johnny and Matthew. Sharing a snapshot of their nuptials the day after, Schwarzenegger wrote on Instagram at the time, "Yesterday was the best day of our lives!"

The following year, the pair welcomed their first child together, Lyla Maria, now 2. Their second daughter, Eloise Christina arrived in May 2022. 

Marking the little one’s first birthday last month, Schwarzenegger shared an adorable picture of the pair wearing similar white and lilac dresses with the caption, “And just like that, she’s 1! What a year and what a blessing she is. My little smiley baby that made me a mama of two girls."

Katherine Schwarzenegger Instagram

She continued, "She’s pure joy, fun and happiness. She’s keeping up with her sister and having a blast. I can’t believe she’s already 1 🥹! I love you Eloise! ♥️🙏🌺.”

Days later she shared some more family snaps, including photos of Pratt with their daughters and other family members. "Nature, jenga and family ♥️," she captioned the post.

The carousel featured 10 photos, including one of Pratt holding a turtle, another of Lyla looking at the sunset and one of her holding Eloise while taking in a scenic view of mountains, trees and water in the distance.

Pratt is also dad to son Jack, 10, with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

