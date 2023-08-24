Chris Pratt Gets Glittery Makeover from Daughters: 'Jack Would Never Do This to Me'

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor shares his two daughters with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 24, 2023 02:26PM EDT
Chris Pratt gets glammed up by daughter
Photo:

Chris Pratt/Instagram

Chris Pratt is getting treated to a glow-up from his daughters.

On Wednesday, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor, 44, posted a few photos to his Instagram that showed off his new makeover. In one photo, the star's forehead is bedazzled in teal, purple and silver gems. In the next picture, Pratt has pearl gems stuck all over his face and holds up his hand to show off his teal fingernail polish.

"All I have to say...Jack would never do this to me," he hilariously captioned the photo, alluding to the fact that his daughters had decided their dad needed a bit of sparkle.

Pratt shares his two daughters — Eloise Christina, 15 months, and Lyla Maria, 3 — with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, 33. He is also dad to son Jack, 11, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, 46.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In April, the Super Mario Bros. actor appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers and opened up about the difference in raising his daughters after being a boy dad for many years.

"I love it. It's fantastic," he told Seth Meyers. "You know, you hear that maybe the experience is different and it really is, in my experience."

Pratt continued, "My daughter Lyla is so girly. I picked her up yesterday and she said, 'Oh Daddy, that's a cute outfit. Look, you have little cute pockets.' "

Laughing, he added, "That's not something Jack ever said to me."

In August, the Parks and Recreation alum took his son Jack to a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game, posting scenes from the day on his Instagram. In the photos, Pratt posed with his son, who wore a jersey with their last name on the back.

"What a day! Jack and I got to hit the mound together, eat our bodyweight in Dodger Dogs and delivered the game opening announcement!" the proud father captioned his post.

"Thank you @claytonkershaw for asking me to throw yesterday's pitch for faith and family day, what an honor! ⚾️ Let's go Dodgers!"

At the premiere of the Super Mario Bros. MoviePratt told PEOPLE that Jack "really freaked out" when he saw his dad bring the iconic video game character to the big screen.

"He saw it already and he's thrilled. He loves it," said Pratt. "He took all his friends and he really freaked out. My daughter's a little too young to see it, but when they do see it, hopefully, they'll think their dad is cool."

Related Articles
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Snuggles Up to Husband Travis Barker in Sweet New Photo
Bindi Irwin and Grace at Australia Zoo. Date: 5 July 2023
Bindi Irwin Says She's 'So Lucky' for Daughter Grace amid Endometriosis: 'Our Tiny Miracle' (Exclusive)
hilaria baldwin daughter birthday
Hilaria Baldwin Celebrates Daughter Carmen's 10th Birthday in Sweet Montage: 'Love You So Very Much'
Olivier Martinez, Halle Berry
Halle Berry Will Pay $8,000 a Month in Child Support to Olivier Martinez After Finalizing Divorce
Brittany Mahomes Reveals She's 'Leaning Toward Homeschool' for Son Bronze and Daughter Sterling
Brittany Mahomes Reveals She's 'Leaning Towards Homeschool' for Son Bronze and Daughter Sterling
andy cohen daughter first time in ocean
Andy Cohen Shares Sweet Video of 15-Month-Old Daughter Lucy's First Time in the Ocean
Blac Chyna daughter Dream workout
Blac Chyna Taps Daughter Dream, 6, to Help Her Stay Fit While Exercising — See the Cute Photo!
Brittany Mahomes Declares Potty Training Success After First Accident-Free Outing with Daughter Sterling
Brittany Mahomes Declares Potty Training Success After First Accident-Free Outing with Daughter Sterling
Sofia Coppola and Romy Mars
Sofia Coppola Comments on Daughter's Viral TikTok About Being Grounded: 'Not What I Would've Hoped For'
Nia Long and ex Ime Udoka
Nia Long Files for Full Custody of Son Kez amid Claim Ex Ime Udoka 'Has Failed' to Provide Support: Report
Eve and son
Eve and Son Wilde Wolf Match in Green as They Pose in Picturesque English Countryside
Gwen Stefani Celebrates as Son Zuma Turns 15: 'We Love You More Than Anything'
Gwen Stefani Celebrates Son Zuma's 15th Birthday with Rare Photos: 'We Love You More Than Anything'
emily maynard johnson baby
Emily Maynard Johnson Says She's 'So Glad I Didn't Stop at Five' as She Shares Sweet Photo with Son Jones
Jessie James Decker Is Pregnant. Singer Expecting Baby No. 4 with Husband Eric Decker
Jessie James Decker Is Pregnant! Singer Expecting Baby No. 4 with Husband Eric Decker
ashley-iaconetti1.jpg
Ashley Iaconetti Admits She Felt 'Gender Disappointment' When Pregnant with Son Dawson
kimberly stewart daughter birthday
Kimberly Stewart and Benicio Del Toro's Daughter Delilah Looks All Grown Up on 12th Birthday