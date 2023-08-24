Chris Pratt Gets Glittery Makeover from Daughters: 'Jack Would Never Do This to Me'

Chris Pratt is getting treated to a glow-up from his daughters.

On Wednesday, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor, 44, posted a few photos to his Instagram that showed off his new makeover. In one photo, the star's forehead is bedazzled in teal, purple and silver gems. In the next picture, Pratt has pearl gems stuck all over his face and holds up his hand to show off his teal fingernail polish.

"All I have to say...Jack would never do this to me," he hilariously captioned the photo, alluding to the fact that his daughters had decided their dad needed a bit of sparkle.

Pratt shares his two daughters — Eloise Christina, 15 months, and Lyla Maria, 3 — with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, 33. He is also dad to son Jack, 11, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, 46.

In April, the Super Mario Bros. actor appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers and opened up about the difference in raising his daughters after being a boy dad for many years.

"I love it. It's fantastic," he told Seth Meyers. "You know, you hear that maybe the experience is different and it really is, in my experience."

Pratt continued, "My daughter Lyla is so girly. I picked her up yesterday and she said, 'Oh Daddy, that's a cute outfit. Look, you have little cute pockets.' "

Laughing, he added, "That's not something Jack ever said to me."

In August, the Parks and Recreation alum took his son Jack to a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game, posting scenes from the day on his Instagram. In the photos, Pratt posed with his son, who wore a jersey with their last name on the back.

"What a day! Jack and I got to hit the mound together, eat our bodyweight in Dodger Dogs and delivered the game opening announcement!" the proud father captioned his post.

"Thank you @claytonkershaw for asking me to throw yesterday's pitch for faith and family day, what an honor! ⚾️ Let's go Dodgers!"

At the premiere of the Super Mario Bros. Movie, Pratt told PEOPLE that Jack "really freaked out" when he saw his dad bring the iconic video game character to the big screen.

"He saw it already and he's thrilled. He loves it," said Pratt. "He took all his friends and he really freaked out. My daughter's a little too young to see it, but when they do see it, hopefully, they'll think their dad is cool."