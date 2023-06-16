Chris Pratt and Son Jack, 10, Show Off Their Big Catches After Father-Son Fishing Outing

Chris Pratt enjoyed a day of solitude and fishing with son Jack, sharing the special moment on Instagram ahead of Father's Day

Published on June 16, 2023 05:20PM EDT
Chris Pratt and Son Jack Show Off Their Big Catches After Father-Son Fishing Outing
Chris Pratt and son Jack fishing. Photo:

Chris Pratt/Instagram

Chris Pratt is enjoying the peaceful moments with his son.

On Thursday, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 actor, 43, shared photos on Instagram from a fishing trip with son Jack, 10, with both father and son showing off the big fish they caught.

"The Lord is my shephard. I shall not want. He makes me lie down in green pastures. He leads me to Stillwater," he captioned the photos. "Imagine being led to a still body of water and seeing your reflection, the face of one in want of nothing."

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE on the carpet at the Marvel film's premiere in April, Pratt responded to whether or not he's achieved cool points as a dad with Jack for reprising his lead role as Star-Lord, saying, "No, not yet. Not yet. I'm hoping after tonight, he'll finally think I'm cool."

"Actually, he's here with me tonight. He's one of my dates tonight," added Pratt, who also brought his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt along for the high-profile event at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

The dad of three shares Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris, and daughters Eloise, who celebrated her first birthday last month, and Lyla, 2, with Schwarzenegger Pratt.

On April 5, Pratt opened up about being a girl dad during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. "I love it. It's fantastic," he told Meyers. "You know, you hear that maybe the experience is different and it really is, in my experience."

"My daughter Lyla is so girly. I picked her up yesterday and she said, 'Oh Daddy, that's a cute outfit. Look, you have little cute pockets,' ' he recalled, laughing, "That's not something Jack ever said to me."

