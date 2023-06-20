Chris Pine Makes a Style Statement by Going Barefoot in Milan During Men's Fashion Week

The actor was spotted walking barefoot on his way to the Zegna Spring 2024 show for Milan Fashion Week

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 20, 2023 04:59PM EDT
Chris Pine outside Zegna show during the Milan Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2024.
Photo:

BACKGRID USA

Chris Pine is taking a walk on the wild side.

The Dungeons & Dragons star, 42, was spotted walking the streets of Milan barefoot on his way to the Zegna Spring 2024 show on Monday.

Aside from no footwear, Pine kept it cool with a casual beige tee and high-waisted mint green pleated slacks.

Once at the event, he was eventually seen wearing brown loafers, alongside matching wide-lens shades and a gold watch with a black band on his left wrist.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chris Pine outside Zegna show during the Milan Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2024.

BACKGRID USA

The actor has been on a style hot streak since before the start of summer. Leading up to the sizzling season, Pine stepped out in a Giuliva Heritage suit in a buttery yellow shade for the Dungeons & Dragons premiere in March.

He’s also been sporting a shorter silver hairstyle ever since he received surprising criticism for his previously shoulder-length dirty blonde bob.

"I thought I was looking pretty, pretty fly, the hair was long, everything was happening, and my publicist said I looked like Rachel from Friends," the actor recalled in a video for Esquire in March.

When Pine returned stateside from the Venice Film Festival for the world premiere of his movie Don't Worry Darling last fall, he debuted his new shorter 'do at a Los Angeles gala the next month, which he co-hosted with his father, actor Robert Pine.

Chris Pine attends the photocall for "Don't Worry Darling" ; Chris Pine attends Children's Hospital Los Angeles 2022 CHLA Gala
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images; Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

For the younger Pine, longer hair became a routine that evolved mostly out of "laziness," he told Entertainment Tonight in March 2022.

"I guess it's, like, equal parts laziness and equal parts something I may do in the future here," he shared of his grooming habits. "If there's any excuse not to shave and have makeup put on, I, you know …"

However, the Star Trek star did reveal to PEOPLE last year that he was aware of the fanfare surrounding his hair.

"Robert Pattinson, watch out," he said at the time.

Related Articles
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber seen out for dinner in West Village on June 17, 2023 in New York City. (
Hailey Bieber Proves That a Slinky Little Slip Dress Will Never Go Out of Style
Katy Perry bangs
Katy Perry Debuts Baby Bangs While Celebrating the Anniversaries of Her Iconic Hits
Emma Watson attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 12, 2023
Fans Are So Confused by Emma Watson’s Gravity-Defying Structured Loewe Dress
Jennifer Lawrence is seen in SoHo on June 19, 2023 in New York City
Jennifer Lawrence Glitters in a Perfectly Pink Sheer Jumpsuit — See Her Latest Look!
Beyonce performs onstage during the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR at Johan Cruijff Arena on June 18, 2023 in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Beyoncé Honors Juneteenth by Wearing All Black Designers at Her Concert — Including Her Own Ivy Park Creation
Megan Fox attends the Medical Inn Grand Opening and Charity Event
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Chrissy Teigen sharing some photos with her pup Petey on Instagram
Chrissy Teigen Wears Chic Yellow Dress for ‘Day Date’ with Her Pet Pooch Petey
Machine Gun Kelly is seen during the Milan Men's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024
Machine Gun Kelly Mixes Goth and Glam — and Dons a Fishnet Face Mask! — for Dolce & Gabbana Show in Milan
Brielle Biermann Warns Fans to Go Easy on Lip Fillers: Do not get overfilled
Brielle Biermann Warns Fans to Go Easy on Lip Fillers: 'Do Not Get Overfilled!'
Jennifer Lopez Revolve
Jennifer Lopez Wows — and Bares Skin — in New Promo Photos for Her Revolve Shoe Line
Gabrielle Union stylewatch
ICYMI, Here's Everything Gabrielle Union Wore for Her Most Recent — and Very Stylish — Press Tour
Gabrielle Union Bares Her Butt in Daring Red Carpet Moment â See the Look
Gabrielle Union Bares Her Butt in Daring Red Carpet Moment — See the Look!
Gabrielle Union Prada Bag
Gabrielle Union's $7,500 Special Edition Prada Bag Is the Epitome of Summer Luxury
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde Is Having Second Thoughts About Her Bangs Already
Gabrielle Union looks amazing in a white bikini as she hits the beach in Miami
Gabrielle Union Takes a Bikini Break in Miami After Her Stylish N.Y.C. Press Run
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber’s Strawberry Red Nails Put a Summer Spin on the Classic French Manicure