Chris Pine Makes a Style Statement by Going Barefoot in Milan During Men's Fashion Week

Chris Pine is taking a walk on the wild side.

The Dungeons & Dragons star, 42, was spotted walking the streets of Milan barefoot on his way to the Zegna Spring 2024 show on Monday.

Aside from no footwear, Pine kept it cool with a casual beige tee and high-waisted mint green pleated slacks.

Once at the event, he was eventually seen wearing brown loafers, alongside matching wide-lens shades and a gold watch with a black band on his left wrist.

BACKGRID USA

The actor has been on a style hot streak since before the start of summer. Leading up to the sizzling season, Pine stepped out in a Giuliva Heritage suit in a buttery yellow shade for the Dungeons & Dragons premiere in March.



He’s also been sporting a shorter silver hairstyle ever since he received surprising criticism for his previously shoulder-length dirty blonde bob.

"I thought I was looking pretty, pretty fly, the hair was long, everything was happening, and my publicist said I looked like Rachel from Friends," the actor recalled in a video for Esquire in March.

When Pine returned stateside from the Venice Film Festival for the world premiere of his movie Don't Worry Darling last fall, he debuted his new shorter 'do at a Los Angeles gala the next month, which he co-hosted with his father, actor Robert Pine.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images; Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

For the younger Pine, longer hair became a routine that evolved mostly out of "laziness," he told Entertainment Tonight in March 2022.

"I guess it's, like, equal parts laziness and equal parts something I may do in the future here," he shared of his grooming habits. "If there's any excuse not to shave and have makeup put on, I, you know …"

However, the Star Trek star did reveal to PEOPLE last year that he was aware of the fanfare surrounding his hair.



"Robert Pattinson, watch out," he said at the time.

