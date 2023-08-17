Chris Pine and Mystery Brunette Enjoy Vacation in Sardinia, Italy – See the Pics!

The 'Don't Worry Darling' actor was spotted with an unidentified woman on a boating day out while soaking up the sun

Chris Pine and an unknown brunette enjoying a holiday in Sardinia
Chris Pine enjoyed a holiday in Sardinia, Italy with an unidentified woman. Photo:

Ciao Pix / Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

There’s nothing quite like a refreshing dip in the Mediterranean to take your mind off the summertime heat. And that's exactly what Chris Pine was doing in Italy this week while enjoying a vacation with his mystery date.

The Don't Worry Darling actor was spotted on a boating day out while soaking up the sun near the Italian island of Sardinia with an unidentified woman.

In photos obtained by PEOPLE, the pair were seated together on the small watercraft, with Pine shirtless and sporting a pair of swimming goggles around his neck while sunglasses protected his eyes.

Chris Pine and an unknown brunette enjoying a holiday in Sardinia
Chris Pine wore goggles around his neck and shades on his face while boating in Sardinia, Italy.

Ciao Pix / Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Meanwhile, his date kept things simple with a khaki bikini and a pair of sunglasses.

Later, the two were spotted in the water, this time with Pine wearing his goggles as they wrapped their arms around each other.

This is not the first time Pine has enjoyed a romantic interlude in Italy, having also dipped his toes in the refreshing Mediterranean waters while on a summertime break with his then-girlfriend, British actress Annabelle Wallis.

Chris Pine And An Unknown Brunette Continue Their Holiday In Sardinia
Chris Pine and his unidentified date kept their eyes protected from the Sardinian sun.

Ciao Pix / Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

In August 2018, he was spotted on a luxury vacation in Italy with the Peaky Blinders star, 38, where they were joined by Pine’s parents, Robert and Gwynne. The couple was photographed lounging on the deck of a yacht off the coast of Positano while soaking up the vitamin D.

The actor and Wallis were first romantically linked in March 2018, with the pair confirming their relationship months later while holding hands on a walk in London that July, before eventually calling quits on their romance in early 2022 following a PEOPLE report that they had been quarantining together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chris Pine And An Unknown Brunette Continue Their Holiday In Sardinia
Pine and his unidentified date wrapped their arms around each other while taking a dip in the Mediterranean.

Ciao Pix / Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Prior to Wallis, Pine and his Star Trek Beyond costar Sofia Boutella first hinted at a romantic relationship in September 2016, when Boutella, 41, showed support for Pine at the premiere of his Oscar-nominated film Hell or High Water.

Chris Pine And An Unknown Brunette Continue Their Holiday In Sardinia
Later, the two were spotted going for a beachside stroll in Sardinia.

Ciao Pix / Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

"With this special special human dear to me at Hell Or High Water London premiere," she captioned a black-and-white photo of them. "So proud of him!"

While their relationship was never officially confirmed, an insider told PEOPLE at the time that the costars were "friends but not dating."

Pine is in good company, with many celebrities having jetted off to the Southern European country for a summertime break.

In June, Lauren Sánchez and fiancé Jeff Bezos were spotted taking in the sights of Portofino. Meanwhile, amid news of her impending divorce, Sofía Vergara popped over to the Amalfi Coast with a girlfriend to likely take her mind off her split from husband Joe Manganiello.

That same month, Gwyneth Paltrow took her two children, Apple and Moses Martin, plus husband Brad Falchuk on a family vacation in Italy, where the 50-year-old shared a photo on her Instagram Story while in Milan.

