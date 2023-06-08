NBA Player Chris Paul Says His 10-Year-Old Daughter Was Bullied Over His Lack of Championships

Chris Paul says his daughter has been bullied at school over his time on the court.

The Phoenix Suns basketball player, 38, says that his lack of championships is starting to affect his family. On Tuesday's episode of The Pivot Podcast, Paul talks with hosts Channing Crowder, Fred Taylor and Ryan Clark about how his daughter Camryn, 10, has been bullied at school over the fact that he has yet to win a championship.

"She had a little boy at school that said some reckless stuff to her," says Paul. "He was like, 'Your daddy ain't never gonna win no championship.' "

Although Camryn didn't let the comment affect her at school, Paul says that she later called him on the phone about it. "She was upset," he says. "I had to have that conversation with her and talk to her and tell her like, 'Baby, some people talk and some people do.' "

Paul's comments come as the basketball player is expected to be waived from the Phoenix Suns after averaging a career-low 13.9 points per game last season.

Paul shares son Chris Jr., 14, and Camryn with wife Jada Paul.

In 2022, Chris revealed how his father, Charles, inspired his own parenting philosophy. "The only person's approval that I still really, really care about to this day is my dad," he said, adding that Charles taught him to give his children "the most amount of love that you could show."

The point guard was inspired by his father to write his second children's book in 2022, Basketball Dreams, later posting photos of him reading it with his son. "Papa Chilly inspired me at an early age with lessons I've carried all my life," he wrote. "And now, I want to pass those on. This one's for all the kids who have dreams and people who inspire them how to get there."

As Paul prepared for this last season with the Phoenix Suns, the athlete said he was grateful for his wife Jada, whom he called "the rock" of their family.

"For me, I've been traveling with games and stuff my kids' entire lives. You know what I mean? So, my wife has undoubtedly been the rock," Chris told PEOPLE while hosting Baby2Baby's annual Back2School distribution event with Jada. "She's been most consistent thing that they've known in their lives so she's their go-to for any and everything," he added.