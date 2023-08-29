Chris Olsen Is 'Team Tana' Mongeau in Her Feud With Bryce Hall: 'I've Loved Her Forever'

TikTok star Chris Olsen waded into the drama between social media influencers Tana Mongeau and Bryce Hall, announcing he's "Team Tana" at the Streamy Awards on Sunday.

The influencer-turned-actor, 25, told PEOPLE on the red carpet Sunday at the Los Angeles event honoring content creators that this was the TikTok drama he is currently obsessed with.

"Tana Mongeau and Bryce Hall fighting — team Tana!" Olsen replied.

"Even the paparazzi are team Tana, en garde!" he added, laughing and turning his back to the camera in a playful manner, likely referencing the 24-year-old Hall's bare-knuckle boxing career.

Later, Mongeau, 25, reacted to Olsen's “sweet” display of public support on the Streamys red carpet.



"Chris jumped to my rescue on TikTok the other day he was like, 'I'm Team Tana,' made this whole TikTok, and I thought it was sweet because he's so not — or he's so brand safe and I'm so not," the social media star told PEOPLE.

"I was like, 'You don't have to ruin your brand to defend me, like, I love you no matter what.' He's the best. I just saw him and gave him the biggest hug," she added.

"She's just been around forever," Olsen told PEOPLE of Mongeau. "I have been a fan and then she just came up to me before I carpeted and was like, 'Can't wait to hang out tonight.' And I'm just like, 'I can't believe you're saying that to me!' I've loved her forever. She's an OG."

The fight that Olsen was referring to was the fallout between former friends Mongeau and Hall, with the two publicly criticizing one another during various interviews in recent months.

In April, Hall claimed that he'd been intimate with his former friend Mongeau on the Zach Sang Show.

“We were feeling each other, but I knew who she was obviously, and I was like an up-and-coming guy … I did whatever was humanly possible to put myself in that scenario,” Hall said. “I wanted to [hook up with Tana] to say I did it.”

Hall added that he also felt Mongeau had used him in a similar manner. “She did the exact same thing... Because now she will say it," he said on the show.

Hall continued discussing his former friend during an appearance on Dave Portnoy's BFFs podcast this month. “I really don’t like Tana," he told Portnoy. "I think what she does is fake."

The two have since unfollowed each other on Instagram.



Mongeau defended herself on an episode of her podcast Cancelled.

“As someone who has also probably slept with someone so that I can say I did it, I would never come on a podcast and say that," she said. "I would be afraid of how bad that would make me look.”

“I just can’t. I really can’t believe he said that. I think that’s so insane," she added. "I guess good for you for being so shameless.”

The Streamy Awards, held in Los Angeles at the Fairmont Century Plaza, celebrated social media's biggest stars across various platforms including YouTube, TikTok and Twitch. The show honored content creators from the worlds of podcasting, beauty, comedy, food, gaming and sports.

