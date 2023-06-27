Chris Martin's Son Is the Spitting Image of Him as He Poses with Mom Gwyneth Paltrow In New Photo

Gwyneth Paltrow's son is looking just like his dad!

On Tuesday, the Shakespeare in Love actress, 50, shared a photo on her Instagram Story of her with son Moses, 17, while on vacation in Milan.

In the photo, the mother-son duo stand together against a wall and look directly at the camera, with Moses wearing a schoolboy outfit and bearing a strong resemblance to his dad Chris Martin.

"@fondazioneprada," Paltrow simply captioned the photo.

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

Earlier that day, Paltrow shared a photo from Coldplay's Milan show to her Story. The star shares her two kids, Apple, 19, and Moses with Coldplay's lead singer Martin.

In April, the mom of two shared a sweet photo with Moses to celebrate his 17th birthday. Paltrow wore a white shirt and smiled at the camera as she wrapped her arm around her son's shoulders and held him close. Her son appeared to hold the camera up and looked up to the side as he snapped the picture.

"Happy 17th birthday to the boy that fills my soul up every time I look at him," Paltrow captioned the post.

"@mosesmartin you are the most exceptional, kind, loving human being. You keep us all laughing with your perfect impressions and you inspire us with your harmonies," she continued.

"I deeply adore you more than you could ever imagine! Love, mama," Paltrow concluded her post.