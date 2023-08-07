Entertainment Music Country Chris Lane Jokes About Tripping and Spilling His Drink on Stage: 'Michigan I Was Fallin for You' The country music star was joining Kane Brown on tour when he took a tumble By Sadie Bell Sadie Bell Sadie Bell is a Digital News Writer on the Music team at PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE in 2023. Her work has previously appeared in Alternative Press, Billboard, NYLON, Rolling Stone, and Thrillist. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 7, 2023 08:25PM EDT Chris Lane. Photo: Chris Lane/Instagram, Natasha Moustache/WireImage After face-planting on stage last week, Chris Lane is laughing it off. The country singer-songwriter, 38, tripped and fell to the ground while performing in support of Kane Brown on Thursday in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. Fans in the crowd captured footage of the incident, which he even shared himself online. Chris Lane. Chris Lane/Instagram Lauren Bushnell Lane and Chris Lane's Relationship Timeline The “Fix” singer wasn’t in the middle of a song when he took a tumble. Rather, he was walking across the stage with a drink in hand when he lost his balance and fell right into the beverage. Although his face appeared to be soaking wet, he was immediately smiling and in good spirits as soon as he got back up. "I just broke my leg," he joked to the crowd. "Somebody captured that on video. We're going viral tonight, alright?" Lane shared a clip of the incident and slow-motion version of it, accompanied by Foo Fighters' hit song “My Hero,” on Instagram. "Michigan I was fallin for you! Thanks for the good times,” he captioned the post. Inside Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Lane's Revamped Nursery for Their Newest Baby Boy The performance was held at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort and the latest stop on Lane’s spring/summer North American tour. The country star has been playing a string of headlining dates, festivals, and shows supporting Brown, Walker Hayes and Jordan Davis. In between time on the road, which runs into the fall, the recording artist has also been spending time with his wife, Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell Lane, and their two sons: Baker Weston, 9 months, and Dutton Walker, 2.