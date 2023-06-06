Chris Hemsworth Admits He 'Got Sick' of Playing Thor 'Every Couple of Years'

The actor said if he were to reprise the role "we'd have to do something very drastic to keep people on their toes"

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on June 6, 2023 12:10 PM
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 27: Chris Hemsworth attends the Sydney premiere of Thor: Love And Thunder at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on June 27, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)
Photo: Don Arnold/WireImage

Chris Hemsworth appreciates that he got to experiment with his Thor character and keep things fresh.

The actor first played the Marvel character in 2011's Thor, going on to reprise the role in three standalone sequels and several Avengers movies.

In an interview with British GQ, Hemsworth, 39, admitted he would sometimes get "sick" of playing the character.

"I love the experience. I love the fact that I’ve been able to do something fairly different throughout the process," he said. "Thor 1 and 2 were their own thing, Thor 3 and 4 were a very different feel … and then even Avengers, the Lebowski Thor, the Infinity War Thor, due to different directors and I think mostly my own need to do something different."

"You know, I got sick of the character pretty quick every couple of years," he added with a laugh.

About returning to the role again in the future, Hemsworth said Thor would need another "tonal" revamp.

"If I was going to do something again it would have to be tonally different. And we’d have to do something very drastic to keep people on their toes," he said. "Otherwise it’s just the fatigue of those characters and those films, where people are like, 'I’ve seen it.' "

"But," he later added, "I really wanna do some other stuff for a while."

Chris Hemsworth as Thor and Natalie Portman as The Mighty Thor in Marvel Studios' THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER.
Thor: Love and Thunder. Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios 2022

Hemsworth shared that his own kids gave their honest reviews of his latest Marvel outing, Thor: Love and Thunder. He shares three kids with wife Elsa Pataky: daughter India, 11, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 9.

"It’s a bunch of 8-year-olds critiquing my film. 'We thought this one had too much humor, the action was cool but the VFX weren’t as good.' I cringe and laugh equally at it," he said.

He added of Love and Thunder, "I think we just had too much fun. It just became too silly. It’s always hard being in the center of it and having any real perspective. … I love the process, it’s always a ride. But you just don’t know how people are going to respond."

Chris Hemsworth GQ Magazine

Georges Antoni

The actor — who stars in Extraction 2 on Netflix June 16 and in the anticipated Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa — echoed his Thor feelings to Vanity Fair in November.

He said he is "completely open to" revisiting the superhero role "if there is something unique and fresh and unexpected to do with the character and the world."

"I've always loved the experience," said Hemsworth at the time. "I've been very thankful I've been able to do something different each time."

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 11: Chris Hemsworth arrives at the red carpet screening of "Spiderhead" at The Entertainment Quarter on June 11, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)
Don Arnold/WireImage

Hemsworth also told Vanity Fair that "we'd probably have to close the book" on Thor "if I ever did it again."

"I feel like it probably warrants that," he said. "I feel like it'd probably be the finale, but that's not based on anything anyone's told me or any sort of plans."

"You have this birth of a hero, the journey of a hero, then the death of a hero, and I don't know — am I at that stage? Who knows?" he added.

