Chris Hemsworth Wishes Marvel Costar Chris Pratt a Happy Birthday: 'My Favorite Lord of the Stars'

Thor and Star-Lord's bond is still going strong!

Chris Hemsworth wished his Marvel Cinematic Universe costar and fellow "Hollywood Chris," Chris Pratt, a happy 44th birthday on his Instagram Story Wednesday.

Hemsworth, 39, shared a film still of himself, Pom Klementieff (Mantis) and Pratt in a Marvel movie to mark the occasion.

"Happy bday to my favorite lord of the stars," Hemsworth wrote on top of the photo, tagging Pratt's Instagram account. (Pratt then re-shared the post to his own Story.)



From L: Pom Klementieff, Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022). Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios 2022

Another integral person in Pratt's life to mark his newest age milestone on Wednesday? Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt!

The 33-year-old author posted a gallery of photos featuring the couple on Instagram, including shots of them posing in a car, sharing a sweet embrace and out on a family walk.

"Happy birthday to my love angel face @prattprattpratt !" Schwarzenegger Pratt wrote in the caption. "So fitting the sun is shining in LA today (for the first time in months) because you’re a burst of sunshine in all of our lives and we love you like crazy!"

"This will be your best year yet! I love you and love celebrating you! Happy happy!!" she concluded her message to Pratt, with whom she recently celebrated four years of marriage.



June has been quite the celebratory month for Pratt, whose latest film, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, has been breaking box-office records since its release in April.

Last weekend, the actor was honored by his wife for Father's Day — who also included her own dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger — in her sweet tribute post.

"Happy fathers to day to these guys! We love you a big one!" Schwarzenegger Pratt wrote.

Pratt's Five-Year Engagement costar Mindy Kaling enjoyed the adorable tribute, commenting on the post, "The best."