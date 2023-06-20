Chris Hemsworth Wants Daughter India, 11, to 'Have a Childhood' Rather Than Follow Him into Acting

While Hemsworth's daughter "was a pro and loved" her cameo in "Thor: Love and Thunder," the actor said she's not in a rush to jump headfirst into acting

Updated on June 20, 2023 09:22AM EDT
Chris Hemsworth attends the Netflix's "Extraction 2" New York premiere
Chris Hemsworth . Photo:

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth may be proud of his daughter India Rose’s acting debut in Thor: Love and Thunder, but don’t expect him to push her into the spotlight anytime soon.

The 11-year-old stole the show as a young Asgardian in the 2022 Marvel blockbuster, yet Dad is not keen on making her a Hollywood star.

"That was originally supposed to be just a super-quick little moment in the film, and then the character expanded due to the story changing," Hemsworth, 39, recently told Entertainment Tonight. "I said, 'Oh, do you want to do some dialog in the film?' And she's like, 'Yeah, cool!'

And while India "was a pro and loved it," the actor insisted, "But I want her to have a childhood, and I think so does she."

As Hemsworth explained, "I said, 'There's plenty of time, sweetie. Go to school, horse ride, have fun, be a kid.' Because once the train moves, it's pretty hard to get off, and you miss a lot of things."

In addition to India, Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky are parents to twin sons Sasha and Tristan, who celebrated their 9th birthday in March. (The boys also made an appearance in Love and Thunder — one of them as young Thor!)

All three kids were on the set of Extraction 2 with their father, and even wanted to jump into the movie themselves.

“My kids love it, my kids love it,” the actor told PEOPLE at the premiere last week. "My kids were there on set a lot to see this stuff. And they wanted to jump in front of the camera and participate."

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mark Baker/AP/Shutterstock (13008163o) Australian actor Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky pose for a photo with their twin boy's Tristan and Sasha during a red carpet event for the movie premiere of "Thor: Love and Thunder" at the Entertainment Quarter in Sydney,Australia Movie Premier, Sydney, Australia - 27 Jun 2022
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth with sons Tristan and Sasha. Mark Baker/AP/Shutterstock

The Avengers star revealed to Vanity Fair last year that he has struggled with the demands of his busy career and his desire to be a present dad to his three children.

“Doing an episode on death and facing your own mortality made me go, ‘Oh God, I'm not ready to go yet,' " he told the magazine.

Instead, Hemsworth wants "to sit and be in this space with a greater sense of stillness and gratitude."

"And then you start talking about kids and family and going, ‘Oh my God, they're getting older. They're growing up and I keep slapping another movie on top of another movie,' " he added. "Before you know it, they're 18 and they've moved out of the house, and I missed the window."

