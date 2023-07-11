Chris Hemsworth Shares Rare Photos with Twin Sons While on Family Vacation in Spain

The 'Avengers' star took his family on a sun-filled vacation off the coast of Spain

By Hannah Sacks
Published on July 11, 2023 06:40PM EDT
chris hemsworth kids vacation
Photo:

Instagram/chrishemsworth

Chris Hemsworth is enjoying some family time.

On Tuesday, the Avengers star, 39, posted a series of photos to his Instagram that showcased the actor's family vacation to Spain. In one of the photos, Hemsworth poses with his twin sons, Sasha and Tristan, 9, while on the beach, throwing their hands up in the air.

In another photo, Hemsworth takes a selfie with one of his sons, who sticks his tongue out for the camera. The actor also posted a photo with wife Elsa Pataky as the two jumped off the side of a boat.

"A little fun in the sun in Spain 🇪🇸 #familyvacay @elsapataky," he captioned the photos.

In June, the Thor: Love and Thunder actor reflected on daughter India Rose's acting debut in the most recent Thor movie. Although he was proud of his little girl, Hemsworth said that he didn't want his daughter following in his footsteps.

"That was originally supposed to be just a super-quick little moment in the film, and then the character expanded due to the story changing," Hemsworth told Entertainment Tonight. "I said, 'Oh, do you want to do some dialog in the film?' And she's like, 'Yeah, cool!' "

Although India "was a pro and loved it," Hemsworth said that he wants "her to have a childhood, and I think so does she."

"I said, 'There's plenty of time, sweetie. Go to school, horse ride, have fun, be a kid,' " the star explained. "Because once the train moves, it's pretty hard to get off, and you miss a lot of things."

At the Extraction 2 premiere in New York City in June, Hemsworth told PEOPLE that his three kids were proud of the stunts he pulled in the movie. "My kids love it, my kids love it," the proud dad said.

"My kids were there on set a lot to see this stuff," he said. "And they wanted to jump in front of the camera and participate."

In March, the Hemsworths celebrated Sasha and Tristan's 9th birthday with a hilarious prank. In a family photo posted to Instagram, one of the twins got pushed face-first into a chocolate cake.

"Happy 9th birthday to my two little men!" Hemsworth wrote on the picture. "Only one way to eat cake in this house and that's to have mum slam your head into it face first!!"

