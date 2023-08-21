Chris Hemsworth 'Sweating Off the Birthday Cake' with Shirtless Boxing Match

The actor, who just celebrated his 40th "lap around the sun" trades jabs with his trainer after indulging in birthday treats

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Updated on August 21, 2023 10:51AM EDT
Chris Hemsworth 'Sweating Off the Birthday Cake' With Boxing Workout.
Chris Hemsworth works off his birthday cake with an intense boxing session. Photo:

Chris Hemsworth/Tiktok

Chris Hemsworth may be taking a break from acting, but he’s still staying in Marvel-ous shape.

The Thor star shared a video of himself sparring with trainer Jorge Blanco a few days after turning 40, hinting that he may have overindulged on his milestone birthday while celebrating with family.

“Sweating off the birthday cake,” Hemsworth captioned the video montage of his intense workout, which begins with both Hemsworth and Blanco shirtless and barefoot, sparring outside on what appears to be a driveway.

Clad in camo shorts and a backwards black baseball cap, and wearing white and yellow boxing gloves on his hands, Hemsworth continues to trade three-punch combos with Blanco. During the intense workout, they switch off from defensive and offensive moves, eventually taking the session to an indoor gym.

The Extraction 2 star — who turned 40 on Friday — posted photos of his birthday celebrations on Instagram Saturday with wife Elsa Pataky, daughter India Rose, 11, and twin boys Sasha and Tristan, 9.

“Thank you for all the birthday wishes! Another lap around sun and still goin strong!” Hemsworth wrote in the caption of the first of two Instagram posts he shared on Saturday.

In one photo from the post, the actor smiled, fork in hand, as he sat in front of two large chocolate cakes — one of which looked store-bought, and another that looked homemade, and was covered in Oreo cookies and birthday candles.

Chris Hemsworth 'Sweating Off the Birthday Cake' With Boxing Workout.
Chris Hemsworth celebrated his 40th birthday with two cakes.

Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

“I can safely say not a single piece of cake made it through the night 🎂 🍰 🧁,” Hemsworth added.

The rest of the photos showed Hemsworth eating a pink-frosted treat before digging into the cakes with a fork.

On Friday, Pataky, 47, shared some advice with Hemsworth on getting older in a birthday tribute on Instagram.

“It’s gonna be ok!" Pataky said. "I’ll be here for you too hold your hand and give you all my beauty secrets, even if you look better than ever. Happy birthday @chrishemsworth!"

And brother Luke Hemsworth, 42, also shared a sweet tribute, posting a selfie with his younger brother, writing, “Happy 40th to my brother, my best friend. @chrishemsworth you’re an inspiration to everyone who knows you. You are the sunlight in dark places and a shield for those who need it. Lov you mate.”

