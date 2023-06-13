Chris Hemsworth Says Kids 'Loved' His 'Extraction 2' Stunts: 'They Wanted to Jump In' (Exclusive)

Chris Hemsworth isn't afraid of stunts, and neither are his kids!

Appearing at the Extraction 2 premiere in New York City on Monday night, the actor, 39, opened up about tackling the zany slew of stunts that make up the film, a follow-up from the 2020 film Extraction.

Speaking with PEOPLE at the premiere, Hemsworth says tackling stunts brings out the kid in him.

"Initially, when Sam [Hargrave] pitched it to me, I was kind of shaking my head going, 'Hang on, hang on, how is this even possible?' And then the excitement kicks in and on the day it's like being a kid," he tells PEOPLE.

"It's like being involved in the most crazy sporting experience you've ever been a part of."

Hemsworth — who shares twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 9, and a daughter India, 11, with his wife of 13 years, Elsa Pataky — says there are "lots of bumps and scrapes" in the process but notes, "it's all part of the fun."



His three kids are also fans of the stunt, with the proud dad raving, "My kids love it, my kids love it."

"My kids were there on set a lot to see this stuff," he tells PEOPLE. "And they wanted to jump in front of the camera and participate."

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Earlier this year, the Thor: Love and Thunder star shared a series of photos on Instagram Tuesday, including one of himself with one of his twin sons on a surfboard in the ocean.

"Sport has always been an essential part of my life," Hemsworth began the caption of his post, which also featured other sporty shots and videos. "I've played and watched so many types over the years. But the one that I've always loved the most is surfing."

"Growing up, my dad would pack my brothers and me in the Kombi van to take the hour-and-a-half ride to the beach to surf. Surfing gave me an active lifestyle, but most importantly, it gave me the best memories with my family," the father-of-three continued.

He added: "Surfing remains a mainstay in my life and has become a part of my identity, and I continue to make memories with my family in the ocean."

