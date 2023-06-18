Chris Hemsworth Says Run-in with Arnold Schwarzenegger at a Gym in Brazil Was 'a Dream Come True' (Exclusive)

"It was a pretty special moment," the 'Thor' actor told PEOPLE on the Netflix Tudum red carpet

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 18, 2023 12:16PM EDT
Chris Hemsworth Arnold Schwarzenegger
Chris Hemsworth and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Photo:

Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

In another universe, Thor and the Terminator are gym bros!

Chris Hemsworth and Arnold Schwarzenegger had a surprise run-in at a gym in Brazil ahead of Netflix’s Tudum event on Saturday — which was live streamed from São Paulo — and according to Hemsworth, the accidental gym meetup was unreal.

“I don't know what it was like for them to run into us,” the Marvel star, 39, told PEOPLE exclusively on the Tudum red carpet. “But it was kind of a dream come true.”

The Australian actor said it was particularly special because the two Netflix stars shot a promotional video for the platform together recently — but were not able to meet to film it. “We were on green screens in separate countries,” Hemsworth told PEOPLE of the video. “So to work out with him, meet him…” The Thor actor added that Schwarzenegger, 75, was “as gracious and kind as I'd hoped.”

“It was a pretty special moment,” he added.

Chris Hemsworth Arnold Schwarzenegger
Chris Hemsworth and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

Schwarzenegger appeared to think so too, as he shared a photo on Twitter on Saturday of the pair smiling, seemingly post-workout.

“First we get our pump, then we go pump up the fantastic fans in Brazil,” the Terminator actor wrote ahead of the Netflix event, which he attended to promote his new show FUBAR.

Hemsworth, who celebrated the release of Extraction 2 at the event, shared the same photo on Instagram, which the former PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive cheekily captioned, “Ya never know who you’ll bump into at the gym! What a dream to train with the one and only.”

“Look at how pumped you are,” the FUBAR star, who flashed a thumbs up in the photo, commented on his new pal’s post. “The delts. The triceps. 💪”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The oldest Hemsworth brother, Luke, didn’t try to hide his envy, commenting “I’m officially jealous” on his younger brother’s post. Serena Williams also commented, writing, “Noooo now I’m super jealous.”

Related Articles
Blake Lively
Blake Lively Movie 'It Ends With Us' Shuts Down N.J. Production Due to WGA Strike
Taron Egerton Blushes as Rachel Weisz Learns She Was His First Celebrity
Rachel Weisz Leaves Taron Egerton Blushing as She Learns She Was His First Celebrity Crush: 'I'm Very Honored'
Harrison Ford attends the premiere of Apple TV+'s "Shrinking" at Directors Guild Of America
Harrison Ford Shares the Movie Line He Uses the Most in Real Life: 'Get Off My Plane!' (Exclusive)
Zendaya Feeds Tom Holland Ice Cream
Zendaya Feeds Boyfriend Tom Holland Ice Cream During London Park Outing — See the Sweet Photos
Kevin Costnerâs estranged wife Christine Baumgartner leaves her Bank
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Spotted Out amid His Claims She Won't Vacate Home
Matt Damon is spotted out with his wife Luciana Barroso in New York City. The 52 year old American actor wore a baseball cap, grey t-shirt, tan trousers, and white trainers.
Matt Damon and Wife Luciana Barroso Go Casual as They Step Out in New York City Together
See Carrie Fisher in Whimsical Trailer for Fantasy 'Wonderwell,' Her Final Film, with Rita Ora
See Carrie Fisher as a Good Witch in Whimsical Trailer for 'Wonderwell,' Her Final Film
EZRA MILLER as Barry Allen / The Flash, EZRA MILLER as Barry Allen / The Flash andÂ SASHAÂ CALLE as Kara Zor-El / Supergirl in Warner Bros. Picturesâ action adventure âTHE FLASH,â a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
'The Flash': All the Wild A-List Cameos Revealed (Spoiler Alert!)
Christine Baumgartner, Kevin Costner at the "Hidden Figures" New York Special Screening
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife's Lawyer Says Actor Has No 'Legal Basis' to Kick Her Out of Home
Australian actor Jacob Elordi, known for his roles as Noah Flynn in Netflix's The Kissing Booth teen film franchise and Nate Jacobs in the HBO series Euphoria, is seen with his girlfriend Olivia Jade Giannulli.
Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli Spend Time Together on the Beach in Italy: See the Photo!
Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson on Her 'Awesome' 'Asteroid City' Cannes Experience with Husband Colin Jost (Exclusive)
Los Angeles, CA - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* - **WEB Embargo until June 16th, 2023, 6.28PM ESTJennifer Garner shares a sweet goodbye kiss with boyfriend John Miller. The couple who have been dating since 2018 are RARELY seen together were spotted laughing before sharing a long embrace and then said goodbye on Thursday afternoon.
Jennifer Garner Shares a Hug with Boyfriend John Miller in Sweet Photo
Mary-Louise Parker Reacts to Ex Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts' Wedding: 'I Wish Them Well'
Mary-Louise Parker Reacts to Ex Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts' Wedding: 'I Wish Them Every Happiness'
Amber Heard after paying the debt she had with Johnny Depp in Madrid. 14 June 2023
Amber Heard Spotted Smiling in Spain After Paying $1M Settlement to Johnny Depp
Sydney Sweeney and fiance Jonathan Davino are twinning as they head out on a date night in New York City. Sydney carried a YSL bag and wore a cropped tuxedo jacket, black trousers, and flats. The couple dined at Cathedrale Restaurant in the East Village
Sydney Sweeney Steps Out for Stylish Date Night with Fiancé Jonathan Davino in New York City
BLACK PANTHER, Letitia Wright, 2018
Letitia Wright Is 'Hopeful' About a Marvel Return as Shuri: 'The Comic Books Reveal a Lot' (Exclusive)