Chris Hemsworth Says Run-in with Arnold Schwarzenegger at a Gym in Brazil Was 'a Dream Come True' (Exclusive)

In another universe, Thor and the Terminator are gym bros!

Chris Hemsworth and Arnold Schwarzenegger had a surprise run-in at a gym in Brazil ahead of Netflix’s Tudum event on Saturday — which was live streamed from São Paulo — and according to Hemsworth, the accidental gym meetup was unreal.

“I don't know what it was like for them to run into us,” the Marvel star, 39, told PEOPLE exclusively on the Tudum red carpet. “But it was kind of a dream come true.”

The Australian actor said it was particularly special because the two Netflix stars shot a promotional video for the platform together recently — but were not able to meet to film it. “We were on green screens in separate countries,” Hemsworth told PEOPLE of the video. “So to work out with him, meet him…” The Thor actor added that Schwarzenegger, 75, was “as gracious and kind as I'd hoped.”

“It was a pretty special moment,” he added.

Chris Hemsworth and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

Schwarzenegger appeared to think so too, as he shared a photo on Twitter on Saturday of the pair smiling, seemingly post-workout.

“First we get our pump, then we go pump up the fantastic fans in Brazil,” the Terminator actor wrote ahead of the Netflix event, which he attended to promote his new show FUBAR.

Hemsworth, who celebrated the release of Extraction 2 at the event, shared the same photo on Instagram, which the former PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive cheekily captioned, “Ya never know who you’ll bump into at the gym! What a dream to train with the one and only.”

“Look at how pumped you are,” the FUBAR star, who flashed a thumbs up in the photo, commented on his new pal’s post. “The delts. The triceps. 💪”

The oldest Hemsworth brother, Luke, didn’t try to hide his envy, commenting “I’m officially jealous” on his younger brother’s post. Serena Williams also commented, writing, “Noooo now I’m super jealous.”